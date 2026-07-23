Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

Most people poo-poo such stories, calling them another "conspiracy theory". The hard truth is that this is absolutely true, and a number of people have already been victimized by AI identification software.

As the data center infrastructure continues being built, the day when it becomes universal is not far off.

I wonder what the naysayers and skeptics with then say. Will they admit being wrong? I doubt it.

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