Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harlib's avatar
Amy Harlib
Apr 14, 2022Edited

I might as well be wearing a six pointed yellow star emblazoned with 'UNVAXXED'! I saw the horrible parallels from the beginning as Vera Sharav - a true heroine - did.

As an entertainer, I have been devastated and practically destroyed by the closure of all performance venues and then when they reopened, because MY BODY, MY CHOICE - being made a total untermenschen pariah outcast in NAZI NIGHTMARE LAWLESS 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' GESTAPO JAB CROW APARTHEID/DISCRIMINATION/SEGREGATION HELL NYC WHERE THE MAD/DRUNK WITH POWER TYRANT POLS DOUBLE DOWN ON THEIR ILLEGAL MANDATES. I am trapped here with zero financial resources to leave or do anything else about this 'wish I were dead' endless misery life has become. The tragic irony is that my SPREAD THE YOGA LOVE performances are all about health, miraculously overcoming age (67) and injury to achieve feats of flexibility few can attain at any age. So BIG PHARMA who wants to addict every person on the planet to their toxic products hate people like me who prove that we do not need them if we eat healthy organic food and exercise daily! https://www.reverbnation.com/amazingamycontortionistuniqueyogadancer

ANYONE IN THE NYC REGION PLEASE BOOK ME TO PERFORM AT YOUR EVENT/VENUE - STARVING AND DESPERATE FOR GIGS. THANK YOU.

Thank you Lioness for this excellent Substack post. Pam Popper of Wellness Forum Health and Make America Free Again also covered this issue in not as much detail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 14, 2022

Vera Sherav has drawn parallels with her experience in the Holocaust and today.

Thanks for documenting it here. Never forget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture