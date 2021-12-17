One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Recently Steve Kirsch posted an article "They are mocking the people who believe the false narrative.”

Steve is correct, they are mocking the people. The Modus Operandi of the “Illuminated ones” is, to tell the truth using predictive programming, symbols, and numbers (Gematria), disclose their intentions in advance, mock those who believe their lies, and discredit those who expose the deception as a "conspiracy theorists".

Let’s examine some of the "coincidences" going back to the beginning of the PSYOP. Using Gematria they are telling us who is in charge of the Corona Operation.

The Jesuit Weasel Anthony Fauci ‘Predicts’ Coronavirus Pandemic in 2017 Georgetown Jesuit University Keynote Address.

The Jesuits and the number 201

Pope Clement XIV suppressed the Jesuit Order in 1773 on the 201st day of the year, July 20th. Catherine the Great of Russia saved The Society Of Jesus by protecting 201 Jesuits in 1772.

Pope Francis, the first-ever Jesuit Pope, has lived in suite 201 in the Domus Sanctae Marthae within the Vatican since his election in March 2013.

The name of the Jesuit Adam Weishaupt, creator of Bavarian Illuminati (the name was later changed to ‘Order of Illuminati) also has a Gematria value of 201.

The pandemic simulation Event 201 was arranged by the John Hopkins University founded by Daniel Coit Gilman, a Skull and Bones member

The Jesuit Order = 201

Covid Nineteen Shot = 201

Coronavirus Pill = 201

Vaccine Buses = 201

Compulsory Mask = 201

New Variant of Covid = 201

Delta Variant of Covid = 201

Smallpox Virus = 201

On November 4, 2021, Bill Gates warned of Smallpox terror attacks

The Number 93

The CNN headline from October 19, 2021: “ Pfizer vaccine is 93% effective in preventing Covid-19 hospitalization among adolescents, CDC study finds”.

Wuhan Coronavirus = 93

Novus Ordo Seclorum = 93

Propaganda = 93

Order of Illuminati = 93

Saturn = 93

Occultists Worship Saturn/Sun/Satan

But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun (Saturn) your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselves. - Amos 5:26

Masonic authors clearly associate Saturn with Satan:

“Saturn is the opposite to Jupiter; his symbol is the cross above the sign of Luna. He is the Satan, the Tempter, or rather the Tester. His function is to chastise and tame the unruly passions in the primitive man.” - J.S. Ward, Freemasonry, and the Ancient Gods

In ancient Paganism Saturn was represented by the “great god Pan”, the horned deity:

" Pan was a composite creature, the upper part–with the exception of his horns–being human, and the lower part in the form of a goat. (...) The pipes of Pan signify the natural harmony of the spheres, and the god himself is a symbol of Saturn because this planet is enthroned in Capricorn, whose emblem is a goat.” - Manly.P.Hall, Secret Teachings Of All Ages

Saturn/Sun/Satan on the Seal of The Jesuit Order:

The Great Conjunction Of Jupiter and Saturn and The Great Reset

The Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn took place on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Occultists and Astrologers call The Great Conjunction of 2020 the “Great Mutation”, the start of the Age of Aquarius and the return of Saturn.

The Great Reset promoted by the World Economic Forum (the Propaganda arm for the Satanis Elites) is nothing but a smokescreen.

The Corona Operation is the beginning of the satanic End Game. The controlled demolition of the current World Order has begun. It will be reduced to ashes, and out of the ashes, the phoenix shall rise. A New Order Of The Ages ruled by a One World dictator, The Antichrist shall emerge.

“We must move as quickly as possible to a one-world government, one-world religion under a one-world leader.” - Robert Muller, Assistant of the UN Secretary-General, creator of a "World Core Curriculum"

Delta, Omicron

Greek letter Delta (uppercase Δ, lowercase δ) has a triangular (pyramid) shape, it has the value of four In the Greek numeral system. The letter delta originally derived from the Phoenician letter daleth which meant “door” or “gate” in the Phoenician language

Greek letter Omicron (uppercase Ο, lowercase ο) is shaped like a circle and has the value of 70 in the Greek numeral system. The letter omicron originally derived from the Phoenician letter ayin which meant “eye" in the Phoenician language

Let’s combine two letters together :

On January 30, 2020, The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that the outbreak of 2019-nCoV novel coronavirus constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

666 days later on November 26th, 2021 the WHO declared the recently-discovered B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, first detected in southern Africa, to be a variant of concern and renamed it Omicron.

Antarctic Islands. More “coincidences”

Antarctica is a place of special significance to our Satan-worshiping elites. From time to time world’s political and religious leaders make trips to the continent at the bottom of the World. While the true purpose of the visits remains a mystery, let’s take a look at some interesting names of the Antarctic Islands:

Delta Island, Omicron Islands, Coronation Island, Deception Island, Devil Island.

Mount Erebus is an active volcano. Definition of Erebus: a personification of darkness in Greek mythology, a place of darkness in the underworld on the way to Hades (Unseen).

Predictive Programming

An Italian movie named 'Omicron' was released back in 1963

The Visitor from Planet Omicron Movie was released in 2013

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children. - Hosea 4:6

