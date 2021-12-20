One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In the previous article “The Corona End Game. The Truth Behind The Symbols” we discussed the goals of the Corona Operation and the use of predictive programming, signs, and symbols as a Modus Operandi of the Satan-worshipping elites:

Yesterday I came across this video: “The 1992 Olympics Predicted 2021” by The Scariest Movie Ever channel.

The author gives a detailed analysis of two public rituals that took place exactly 20 years apart.

It gives you an idea of how long in advance The Corona operation was planned and disclosed to the unsuspected public before it was executed with surgical precision by Satan’s soldiers, the Jesuits of Rome.

Let’s take a closer look at some scenes:

Sun/Saturn/Satan worship

Fallen Angels

Humans are The Virus

Human Sacrifice

The center stage is taken by the creepy-looking giant worshipped by the crowd waving palm branches.

In the Bible, Jesus ' Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem with the waving of palm branches is found in John 12: 12-15; Matthew 21:1-11; Mark 11:1-11; and Luke 19:28-44.

The creepy giant represents Satan’s “messiah”, the Antichrist who will be worshipped as God during The Great Tribulation before the return of Jesus Christ.

The Titanic is sinking. This wicked world is perishing.

The Satanic New World Order is coming followed by The Great Tribulation, The Second Coming of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and the Millenial Kingdom.

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. - John 14:6

For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. - Romans 10:13

