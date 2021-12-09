"The United Nations is the greatest fraud in history. It's purpose is to destroy the United States." (John E. Rankin, a U.S. Congressman)



"The age of nations must end. The governments of nations have decided to order their separate sovereignties into one government to which they will surrender their arms." (U.N. World Constitution)



The first president of the United Nations General Assembly, Paul-Henri Spaak, who was also a prime minister of Belgium and one of the early planners of the European Common Market, as well as secretary-general of NATO, affirmed, "We do not want another committee, we have too many already. What we want is a man of sufficient stature to hold the allegiance of all the people and to lift us up out of the economic morass into which we are sinking. Send us such a man, and whether he be God or devil, we will receive him."

Occultists Worship Numbers



THE OCCULT CHARACTER OF THE UNITED NATIONS



April 25, 1945. (4/25/ 4+2+5=11) Delegates from 50 nations met in San Francisco on April 25, 1945, for what was officially known as the United Nations Conference on International Organization. During a two-month period, they completed a charter consisting of 111 articles, based on the draft developed at Dumbarton Oaks.

The charter was approved on June 25 (6/25=6+2+5=13) and signed the next day; it became effective on October 24, 1945, after ratification by a majority of the signatories. The bonds of the wartime alliance undoubtedly hastened the agreement on establishing the new organization. In December 1945 the Congress of the United States invited the UN to establish its headquarters in the United States.

The organization accepted and in August 1946 moved to a temporary location in Lake Success, New York. (New York was the 11th state to endorse the Constitution.) Later that year a site was purchased bordering the East River in New York City, (New York City is exactly 11 letters.) and plans for a permanent headquarters were drawn up.

Number 11:



In systems such as Astrology and basic Numerology, eleven is considered to be a Master Number. Eleven can also represent sin; transgression and peril. Ten being the perfect number, eleven represents the exceeding of both. It is interesting to note that eleven when broken down (1+1=2) comprises the Two of duality. (Lucifer tried/wanted to be equal to God)

Number eleven is a master vibration and as such should not be reduced to a single number. People with this number could be both idealistic and visionary, and they are attracted to the unknown. They can be both unusual, interesting and magnetic personalities. Eleven bring the gift of spiritual inheritance, (system of the Anti-Christ) is gifted as the "Light-Bearer".

Eleven (11) is a sacred number. When eleven is multiplied by the perfect number 3, the number 33 is produced, a number of tremendous occult importance. In 1933, Adolf Hitler and President Franklin Roosevelt came to power. Both these men were committed to the establishment of the New World Order, and their actions impacted humanity greatly. It was also in 1933 that the First Humanist Manifesto was issued. Do you see how Satan manipulated world history to produce three New World Order events in 1933? Thus, a powerful 333 served as a framework for world events in that year. Occultists Worship Numbers.



A copy of a top-secret document has been smuggled out of the Executive Office Building in Washington DC. Parts of it are as follows: On transfer of sovereignty to the United Nations, those who do not conform to United Nations authority will be considered Resisters and declared Enemies of The Government. Public statements in support of the old ways and favoring continued United States nationalism will be considered Enemy Doctrine. Are You An 'Enemy of the State?’

The Purpose of the build-up of World Wars was to create a Need for Peace so that United Nations may be needed and then created as a Solution for establishing peace between nations. A World body of Government with a World Court and a World Police to keep nations in place and to concentrate power into a few people's hands. Who's hands?

William Howard Taft, Skull and Bones graduate of 1878, helped found the American Society for the Judicial Settlement of International Disputes in 1920. This soon became the League to Enforce the Peace, then the League of Nations, and then finally The United Nations. If you look at things from a historical perspective, the U.N. today has implemented or is in the process of implementing all the planks of Adam Weishaupt's Manifesto.

When George Bush took us to war in the Persian Gulf, he stated boldly that he didn't need the approval of Congress anymore to declare war because he had a U.N. Mandate. We have sacrificed a large part of our U.S. sovereignty.

The U.N. has passed a Declaration of Children's Rights. It is now a Right for the child to receive vaccinations, which do more harm than good, and a parent doesn't have the right to interfere. Parents who interfere with the rights of a child or abuse a child or are accused of abuse can have their children taken by the state. If you are seen spanking a child more than two or three times, the child abuse police will be unleashed against you. This amounts to nothing more than a giant power transfer, from us to them.

There are 33 sections to the United Nations inner emblem logo.



11, 13 and 33: The Illuminati \ Freemason's Signature

The Vatican and UN working for the same one-world government and religion under a one-world leader

(Adopted from The UN’s Occult Purpose Revealed by Their Own Writings by Greg Szymanski)

In years past, Pope Paul VI once read a papal encyclical that boldly called on the nations of the world to ban sovereignty and form a world government.

As reported by William T. James in a book he wrote called Foreshocks of the Anti-Christ, published in 1997, he noted that Paul VI held a staff with a bent cross, a symbol of Lucifer with emaciated Jesus arms stretched out in a Masonic triangle with pine cones at his feet.



Coincidentally, Pope John Paul II throughout his tenure carried the same staff.

And just like Paul VI, John Paul II called for a “New World Order”, dedicating an entire Jan. 1, 2004 speech to this concept while extolling the virtues of unity and sanctioning the work of the United Nations.



In another book entitled Broken Cross: Hidden Hand in the Vatican, the mention of the staff with the bent cross in the hands of John Paul II comes up again, the writer quoting a Masonic encyclopedia regarding its hidden meaning:



“A broken or bent cross is a symbol used by Satanists, black magicians and sorcerers of the middle ages making use of it to represent the Biblical term the ‘Mark of the Beast,’” said the author, reminding us that it is just another blatant symbol of the Anti-Christ.

With the Pope now declared as the moral religious by all government leaders as well as the likes of 33 degree Freemason, Billy Graham, the tool used by all those in the New World Order camp to bring about their synthesis of change will be the United Nations.

And it is clear when one studies the intent of the UN, its purpose is both political and spiritual.

Let’s look at organizations created by the UN as well as quotes from several top UN officials, past and present.



In 1994, in a World Goodwill Newsletter, that publication reported the creation of a UN Interfaith Organization called the Temple of Understanding, the goal being to create a “spiritual UN.”

Its supporters in fact were not small fries but people like Eleanor Roosevelt and Anwar Sadat, indicating this organization has top-level approval.

Two other facts stand out, verifying the UN’s purpose far exceeds just the legal and political realms.



Founded in 1995, the United Religious Organization was founded under the UN’s watchful eye, stressing a unification of all religions. According to UN documents, the organization fell into place by 2000 and became fully operational by 2005.



“Do not worry if not all religions will join the United Religious Organization. Many nations did not join the UN at the beginning but later regretted it. It was the same with the European communities and it will be the case with the world’s religions because whoever stays out and aloof will sooner or later regret it.”



Do not take Muller’s word’s lightly as he was one of the biggest UN movers and shakers and through his own admission and theoretical associations is a high-level occultist with a hidden agenda.



Known as the father of global education, Muller’s UN credentials include being the author of the World Core Educational curriculum and drawing up the framework for world media coverage.



According to several researchers, what every person has to learn henceforth is inspired by this man. However, this begs the question, who inspired Muller?

In the book, The World’s Last Dictator by Dwight L. Kinman, Muller states:

“We must move as quickly as possible to a one-world government, one-world religion under a one-world leader.”



In other writings, Muller claims to have been deeply influenced by Jesuit priest Teilhard de Chardin, saying “I myself have been deeply influenced by de Chardin and his global long term thinking.” Called the father of the New Age Movement, Muller further states that de Chardin always viewed the UN “as the progressive institutional embodiment of his philosophy” (Jesuit philosophy).



De Chardin wrote in 1955: “Although the form is not yet discernible, mankind will one day awaken to a ‘pan-organized world’”. Although this should tip off readers to the UN’s occult agenda if you know anything about the occult hidden agenda of the Jesuits, Muller further links his ties to Luciferianism with this quote listed in the forward of his World Core Curriculum.



“The underlying philosophy upon which the Robert Muller School is based will be found in the teachings set forth in the books of Alice A. Bailey.”

Bailey, a high priestess of the New Age with ties to H.P Blavatsky as a former head of Blavatsky’s Theosophical Society.



In this startling quote, Bailey tells us of the occult agenda behind the formulation of the UN: “…the effects of the UN in the formulation of a world plan can be seen in the planning and preparation of the New Age. From the very start of this unfoldment, three occult factors have governed the development of these plans,” said Bailey, who wrote 24 books of esoteric philosophy under a company called Lucifer Publishing.



Speaking of Lucifer while supposedly receiving channeled messages from Tibetan Djwal Khul, Bailey added in one of her works entitled The Reappearance of Christ:



“The major effect of his appearance will surely be to demonstrate in every lands the effects of inclusiveness…all who see no true or basic difference between religion and religion or between man and man or nation and nation will rally around him; those who embody the spirit of exclusiveness and separateness will stand automatically and equally revealed and all men will know them for what they are.



It is clear to those Bible readers, Bailey is not talking about Jesus of the Bible, but the counterfeit Lucifer who is worshiped by the few “enlightened men at the UN” controlling world policy through occult teachings.



To further make this clear ask why the UN Prayer room is shaped like a Trapezoid after looking up the significance and purpose of the Order of the Trapezoid as told by occult writers?





Although quotes abound linking the Vatican, the Jesuits, Freemasonry, the leaders of the U.S., and the UN to Luciferianism, we will leave you with only one, leaving the rest for future articles.



Here is a quote by Brock Chisolm, former director of the World Health Organization made in the Christian World Report in March 1991:

“To achieve world government it is necessary to remove from the minds of men their individualism, loyalty to family tradition, national patriotism, and religious dogmas.”



Pope Francis calls for “One World Government” To “Save Humanity”

Speaking with Ecuador’s “El Universo” newspaper, the Pope said that the United Nations doesn’t have enough power and must be granted full governmental control “for the good of humanity.”

Here is more from the Guardian:

Pope Francis will this week call for changes in lifestyles and energy consumption to avert the “unprecedented destruction of the ecosystem” before the end of this century, according to a leaked draft of a papal encyclical. In a document released by an Italian magazine on Monday, the pontiff will warn that failure to act would have “grave consequences for all of us”.

Francis also called for a new global political authority tasked with “tackling … the reduction of pollution and the development of poor countries and regions”. His appeal echoed that of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, who proposed a kind of super-UN to deal with the world’s economic problems and injustices in a 2009 encyclical.

