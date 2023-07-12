One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dave Hodges June 21, 2023

I have over 50 quotes from globalist leaders, both past and present, that clearly state their disdain for the average person and their desire to exterminate as many as possible. If you would like more exposure to this ideology, you may simple use the search engine on this site and research depopulation.

The CSS has over 50 pages devoted to depopulation. This tremendous volume on this topic, in which the American people have little knowledge, serves as the testament to the notion that you can lead people to knowledge, but you can't make them think. The following few quotes, both from very influential globalists and/or their organizations, set the tone for the direction that humanity is being taken under the so-called covid crisis: THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION HAS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO IMPLEMENT A GLOBAL DIGITAL VACCINE PASSPORT WHICH IS ENDORSED BY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION. QUIETLY

No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian Initiation.” David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations The present vast overpopulation, now far beyond the world carrying capacity, cannot be answered by future reductions in the birth rate due to contraception, sterilization and abortion, but must be met in the present by the reduction of numbers presently existing. This must be done by whatever means necessary.” Initiative for the United Nations ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER “One America burdens the earth much more than twenty Bangladeshes. This is a terrible thing to say in order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it’s just as bad not to say it.” Jacques Cousteau, UNESCO Courier “A reasonable estimate for an industrialized world society at the present North American material standard of living would be 1 billion. At the more frugal European standard of living, 2 to 3 billion would be possible.” United Nations, Global Biodiversity Assessment “A total population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline would be ideal.” Ted Turner, founder of CNN and major United Nations contributor "Cannibalism is a radical but realistic solution to the problem of overpopulation" Prince Philip "Depopulation should be the highest priority of foreign policy towards the third world, because the US economy will require large and increasing amounts of minerals from abroad, especially from less developed countries" Henry Kissinger

HOW WILL THE PEOPLE BE EXTERMINATED?

From 1988 to the present we have dealt with the potential of FEMA Camps. FM 39.4, which emerged in 2008 documentation as these documents demonstrated that the powers that be will have no compunction to lock any dissidents away. In fact, we are witnessing the rollout of of so-called covid isolation camps across English-speaking nations. The final disposition for most of humanity will be brutal and inhumane as America will soon contend with gassing and guillotines. You say you don't believe in guillotines? Consider the following:

In a previous radio interview with Steve Quayle, he said two very disturbing things. The first was how very close the Deep State is to totally taking over and the second, was that his research, from years ago, discovered that FEMA camps would become beheading facilities.

I have since been told and have been able to confirm FEMA's Billing Code for Death by Guillotine is ICD9-E978. This would be the FEMA billing code as in the FEMA camp.

The life insurance companies are going broke paying claims for premature deaths caused by the spin-off effects of the jab. Since the advent of covid, US life expectancy has decreased by two years. Privately, the life insurance companies are greatly distressed, but they will not publicly complain because their overt behaviors are controlled by Blackrock's ESG ratings! And let's not forget Fauci's gain of function research. This is all planned depopulation along with radical post-term abortion and the celebration of any lifestyle that does not end procreation! If one really wants to get an accurate glimpse of what the funders of Fauci's Gain of Function research want to do to you, please look at this:

Previously, I published the fact that FEMA had previously imported Hydrogen Cyanide from Brazil beginning in 2011. Because FEMA feared discovery, they began to label the containers as anything but other than what they really were. Many people chose to not believe the report. However, I have discovered OSHA documentation which completely validates the claim. Further, based upon my claim, two readers of

The Common Sense Show sent me similar documents which validate the claim that FEMA is stockpiling deadly gas which has been used in warfare and to execute prisoners in Nazi concentration camps. FEMA does not engage in warfare against foreign countries, therefore, this gas could only have one purpose, to kill FEMA camps detainees! Here is the smoking gun document followed by a contextual background analysis blended with contemporary events. There can be no question that the Deep State is anticipating victory, through a coup against the Constitution and their subsequent pandemic exceptions to our civil liberties. This is a reward for resistance against their illegitimate authority. A special thanks to Pam, Maria, and Jim for sending this to me in their collective and previous communications.

Further, didn't a World Health Organization official state that it was time to go door-to-door and begin collecting symptomatic people and taking them to the camps, and isn't that happening in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia?

And please let me remind the readers that I wrote about the ruse that is a FEMA Medical Camp in which no medical treatments are made available, they are death camps, plain and simple and the CSS has previously stated the same on many occasions. The following became public, if one knew where to look, during the Obama years.

Documentation Proving FEMA Is Importing Hydrogen Cyanide

________________________________________________________________

NON-FLAMMABLE GAS MIXTURE MSDS - 50024 EFFECTIVE DATE: FEBRUARY 16, 2011 PAGE 1 OF 5 MATERIAL SAFETY DATA SHEET Prepared to U.S. OSHA, CMA, ANSI and Canadian WHMIS Standards 1. PRODUCT IDENTIFICATION CHEMICAL NAME; CLASS: NON-FLAMMABLE GAS MIXTURE Containing the Following Component in a Nitrogen Balance Gas: Hydrogen Cyanide: 0.0001- 0.02% SYNONYMS: Not Applicable CHEMICAL FAMILY NAME: Not Applicable FORMULA: Not Applicable Document Number: 50024 Note: The Material Safety Data Sheet is for this gas mixture supplied in cylinders with 33 cubic feet (935 liters) or less gas capacity (DOT - 39 cylinders). This MSDS has been developed for various gas mixtures with the composition of components within the ranges listed in Section 2 (Composition and Information on Ingredients). Refer to the product label for information on the actual composition of the product. PRODUCT USE: Calibration of Monitoring and Research Equipment U.S. SUPPLIER/MANUFACTURER'S NAME: CALGAZ ADDRESS: 821 Chesapeake Drive Cambridge, MD 21613 BUSINESS PHONE: 1-410-228-6400 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. U.S. EST) General MSDS Information: 1-713-868-0440 Fax on Demand: 1-800-231-1366 EMERGENCY PHONE: Chemtrec: United States/Canada/Puerto Rico: 1-800-424-9300 [24-hours] Chemtrec International: 1-703-527-3887 [24-hours] COMPOSITION and INFORMATION ON INGREDIENTS CHEMICAL NAME CAS # mole % EXPOSURE LIMITS IN AIR ACGIH-TLV OSHA NIOSH OTHER TWA STEL PEL STEL IDLH ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm Hydrogen Cyanide 74-90-8 0.0001- 0.020% NE 4.7 (ceiling) [skin] 10 (skin) 4.7 (skin) 50 NIOSH REL: STEL = 4.7 (skin) DFG MAKs: TWA = 11.9 (skin) PEAK = 5•MAK 30 min., average value Nitrogen 7727-37-9 Balance There are no specific exposure limits for Nitrogen. Nitrogen is a simple asphyxiant (SA). Oxygen levels should be maintained above 19.5%. NE = Not Established. See Section 16 for Definitions of Terms Used. NOTE (1): ALL WHMIS required information is included in appropriate sections based on the ANSI Z400.1-1998 format. This gas mixture has been classified in accordance with the hazard criteria of the CPR and the MSDS contains all the information required by the CPR. HAZARD IDENTIFICATION EMERGENCY OVERVIEW: This gas mixture is a colorless gas which is odorless. Hydrogen Cyanide (a component of this gas mixture) is an extremely toxic gas; even brief over-exposures to relatively low doses may have significant health consequences. Acute low-level exposure can cause symptoms such as cyanosis, headache, dizziness, unsteadiness of gait, a feeling of suffocation and nausea. Additionally, releases of this gas mixture may produce oxygen-deficient atmospheres (especially in confined spaces or other poorly-ventilated environments); individuals in such atmospheres may be asphyxiated. SYMPTOMS OF OVER-EXPOSURE BY ROUTE OF EXPOSURE: The most significant route of over-exposure for this gas mixture is by inhalation, as well as eye and skin absorption. INHALATION: Due to the small size of an individual cylinder of this gas mixture, no unusual health effects from over-exposure to the product are anticipated under routine circumstances of use. The health hazards associated with this gas mixture are the potential for over-exposure to Hydrogen Cyanide (a component of this gas mixture) and oxygen displacement if this gas mixture is released in small, poorly-ventilated areas (i.e. enclosed or confined spaces). Hydrogen Cyanide is an extremely toxic gas. It is anticipated that, due to the low concentration (1-200 ppm) of Hydrogen Cyanide and the fact this gas mixture is quickly dissipated, employees will not be exposed to levels above those listed in Section 2 (Composition and Information on Ingredients). However, because Hydrogen Cyanide can produce significant health effects at relatively low levels, individuals using this gas mixture must be aware of the symptoms of over- exposure. Hydrogen Cyanide is a protoplasmic poison, combining in tissues with the enzymes associated with oxidation, thereby rendering oxygen unavailable to these tissues, and causing death by chemical asphyxiation. Exposure to low concentrations of this gas can cause headache, vertigo, irritation of the throat, difficulty breathing, reddening of eyes, salivation, nausea and vomiting. Chronic, low level exposure to Hydrogen Cyanide over long periods of time may lead to fatigue and weakness. Exposures to high concentrations of Hydrogen Cyanide gas produces symptoms including tachypnea (causing increased intake of cyanide), then dyspnea, weakness of arms and legs, paralysis, unconsciousness, convulsions and respiratory arrest. Exposure to 150 ppm for one-half to one hour may endanger life. In cases where the victim recovers, there is rarely any residual injury or disability. The action of Hydrogen Cyanide in cases of high concentration exposure is extremely rapid. Specific effects, based on the concentration of Hydrogen Cyanide, are presented below: CONCENTRATION OF HYDROGEN CYANIDE OBSERVED EFFECT 2-5 ppm Detectable odor threshold. 18-36 ppm Slight symptoms after several hours. 45-54 ppm Tolerated for 0.5-1 hour without immediate or delayed effects. 110-135 ppm Dangerous to life or fatal after 0.5-1 hour. 133 ppm Fatal after 30 minutes. 180 ppm Fatal after 10 minutes. 270 ppm Immediately fatal. NOTE: This gas mixture contains 1-200 ppm Hydrogen Cyanide. Data pertinent to higher concentrations of Hydrogen Cyanide are provided to give complete information on effects observed in humans after over-exposures have occurred. Additionally, under some circumstances, an oxygen-deficient environment may occur. Individuals breathing such an atmosphere may experience symptoms which include headaches, ringing in ears, dizziness, drowsiness, unconsciousness, nausea, vomiting, and depression of all the senses. The effects associated with various levels of oxygen are listed on the following page.

This is only a glimpse of what the super-spreaders of tyranny have planned for you and your family!

REVELATIONS 18:1-24

After this I saw another angel coming down from heaven, having great authority, and the earth was made bright with his glory. And he called out with a mighty voice, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place for demons, a haunt for every unclean spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable beast. For all nations have drunk the wine of the passion of her sexual immorality, and the kings of the earth have committed immorality with her, and the merchants of the earth have grown rich from the power of her luxurious living.” Then I heard another voice from heaven saying, “Come out of her, my people, lest you take part in her sins, lest you share in her plagues; for her sins are heaped high as heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. ...

REVELATIONS 18:2

And he called out with a mighty voice, “Fallen, fallen is Babylon the great! She has become a dwelling place for demons, a haunt for every unclean spirit, a haunt for every unclean bird, a haunt for every unclean and detestable beast.

AMONG OTHER THINGS, MURDERING 70 MILLION BABIES HAS AN ETERNAL PRICE TO PAY, NOT TO MENTION GOD'S WRATH IN JUST PUNISHMENT FOR OUR DEMONIC AND DEADLY PRACTICES!

Source: thecommonsenseshow.com

There is a clear consensus among the global elite that overpopulation is the primary cause of the most important problems that the world is facing and that something desperately needs to be done about it. They truly believe that humans are a plague upon the earth and that we will literally destroy the planet if we are left to our own devices…

…The following are 30 population control quotes which show that the elite truly believe that humans are a plague upon the earth and that a great culling is necessary:

