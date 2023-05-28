Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
May 28, 2023

I believe in the Power of Prayer - I pray all day, everyday. This is Spiritual warfare, a global genocide. I need to believe our Lord will protect our Soul's from the evil/satanic cabal. Grateful to be on the side of our Creator ...

Reply
Share
26 replies
Blaise's avatar
Blaise
May 28, 2023Edited

To be honest, most people I know are too utterly FAT, too morally lazy, too dumbed down, too entitled and could care less. This includes most of my family, and a goodly percentage of the confessing church. Many I have just given up on. E.g., one family member, whom I emailed maybe once every 4 months on Covid, telling about where I have done a 2,300 page paper, 10k footnotes (yes, really), citing folks like Harvard Medical School Martin Kuldorff, Yale Medical SChool Harvey Risch, Johns Hopkins Med school Martin Makary, Stanford Med School, Jay Bhattacharya, PhD and MD, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr, Michael Yeadon, former VP of Pfizer, etc etc etc etc etc etc. Also cited Lancet, BMJ, NEJM, etc etc etc

I.e,., this is not some fake news. Sources were always included to verify. You would think he might say "Gee, what did you learn?" from the thousands of hours of work you have done. But you would be wrong. Rather, I got an idiot reply of 'stop emailing me." Yeah... one email every 4 months... but CAN"T countenance the truth for even 30 seconds to read. Last report his fully vaxxed wife was on her second round of serious Covid. His two sons are fully bought into the Deep State vax gambit, love wearing masks, got all the shots, etc. And they are both in the freaking pastorate!! I sent info verifying that aborted fetal material is used or tested with, including screen dumps from internal whistle blowers at Pfizer (I also worked at Univ. of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where some of the fetal material came from) and they are not interested. Had another guy yell at me in church who ran up to me,not me to him, and demanded to know if I got the shot. I told him the same - long paper,thousands of footnotes, etc. Again, yiou would think he might ask "What did you learn?"; rather, when I replied about the paper I had done,he just turned on his heel and stomped off. Facts cited like:

- The Lancet Infectious Diseases October 2021 — Fully “vaccinated” individuals who develop breakthrough infections have a peak viral load similar to that of unvaccinated people, and efficiently transmit the infection to unvaccinated and “vaccinated” alike in household settings

- The Lancet Preprint — Fully “vaccinated” Vietnamese health care workers who contracted breakthrough SARS-CoV-2 Delta infections had viral loads that were 251 times higher than those found in cases infected with earlier strains. So, the shots do not appear to protect against infection with the Delta strain.

- A July 31, 2021, medRxiv preprint by Riemersma et. al. found no difference in viral loads between unvaccinated people and those “fully vaccinated” who developed breakthrough infections. They also found the Delta variant was capable of “partial escape from polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies.

- Eurosurveillance rapid communication, July 2021 — An outbreak of the Delta variant in a hospital in Finland suggested the shots did little to prevent the spread of infection, even among the “vaccinated,” and despite routine use of face masks and other protective equipment.

- Eurosurveillance rapid communication, September 2021 — An upsurge of Delta variant infections in Israel, at a time when more than 55% of the population were “fully vaccinated,” also showed the COVID shots were ineffective against this variant. The infection spread even to those who were fully jabbed AND wore surgical masks.

All the abobve meant nothing to these people. Sadly, much of the church is totally bought into the whole Deep State fasco-Marxism, and just wants to shuffle off on their tidy little, self-absorbed, entitled, wealthy little lives, just like the 'good Germans' did in 1938. Look at pictures of Dresden, 1945 to see how that worked out. And the non-churched people are much, much, MUCH more asleep. At least I find a goodly minority who get it in the church.

I didn't put the links above as they don't paste to substack, but EVERYTHING I do is cited. People are just too intellectually and morally L-A-Z-Y and too interested in their personal peace and prosperity to be interested, and don't want to get their hands dirty. A few who do get it, like one sibling, and didn't get the shot, are still to self-absorbed to actually do anything about it other than tacit assent. Too busy living for their pleasures with all their m-o-n-e-y.

This is NOT going to end well. All the above is sad, but true. I just cannot get people off their Brobdignagian derrieres.

Reply
Share
37 replies
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture