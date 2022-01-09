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The Sovereign Military Order of Malta

The SMOM is an elite Roman Catholic Knighthood headed by a Grandmaster who works at the behest of the Pope. Membership is derived from Politics, Industry, Finance, Military, Intelligence, Media, and Entertainment. Knights and Dames first swear loyalty to the Pope and then to their country. "Defending the faith" and helping fellow members while serving the Order constitutes their ethics.

With these corrections kept in mind, knowing that the cover-up leads to the Archbishop of New York City, we have more details as to "Who" was involved in the murder of a President who was first an American and secondly a Roman Catholic who refused to enforce the Pope's Temporal Power.

That "Who" extends to Watergate and Iran Contra. That "Who" includes Knight of Malta William F. Buckley, Jr., Knight of Malta William J. Casey, Knight of Malta Alexander Haig, Jr., Knight of Malta Pat Buchanan, Knight of Malta Oliver North, and now with the WTC demolition, Knight of Malta George J. Tenet. All of these traitors were or are today under the control of Fordham and Georgetown University Jesuits ruling the Pope's "Holy Roman" Fourteenth Amendment American Empire (1868-Present)

Initial Membership List of the Knights of Malta*

Compiled by Eric Samuelson, J.D.

Edward Fenech Adami

General Allavena

George W. Anderson

James Jesus Angelton

Samuel Alito

Julian Allason

Joe M. Allbaugh

Roberto Alejos Arzu

Silvio Berlusconi

Grandmaster, Prince Andrew Willoughby Ninian Bertie (cousin of QEII)

(Former Prime Minister) Tony Blair

Michael Bloomberg

Elmer Bobst

Marie Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs (Dame Lindy Boggs)

Geoffrey T. Boisi

John Robert Bolton

Charles Joseph Bonaparte

Prince Valerio Borghese

Dr. Barry Bradley

Nicholas Brady

Joseph Brennan

Monsignor Mario Brini

Pat Buchanan

James Buckley

William F. Buckley, Jr.

George H.W Bush

George W. Bush

Jeb Bush

Precott Bush, Jr.

Frank Capra

(King) Juan Carlos

Frank Charles Carlucci III

William Casey

Michael Chertoff

Gustavo Cisneros

(President) Bill Clinton

(Cardinal) Terence Cooke

Gerald Coughlin

(Senator) John Danforth

John J. DeGioia

Cartha DeLoach

Giscard d'Estaing

Bill Donovan

Allen Dulles

Avery Dulles

(Archbishop) Edward Egan

Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr.

Noreen Falcone

(Count) Franz Egon

John Farrell

Matthew Festing (79th Grand Master)

Edwin J. Feulner

Francis D. Flanagan

Raymond Flynn

Adrian Fortescue (16th century)

John C. Gannon

Licio Gelli

Reinhard Gehlen

Burton Gerber

Rudy Giuliani

Emilio T. González

Dr. Lawrence Gonzi

Sir John Gorman CVO

Thomas K. Gorman

J. Peter Grace

Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank

Gen. Alexander Haig

Cyril Hamilton

Otto von Hapsburg

William Randolph Hearst

Edward L. Hennessy, Jr.

(Baron) Conrad Hilton

Heinrich Himmler

Richard Holbrooke

J. Edgar Hoover

Leonard G. Horowitz

Daniel Imperato

Lee Iococca

Carl Nicholas Karcher

Francis L. Kellogg

Joseph Kennedy

(Senator) Ted Kennedy

Henry A. Kissinger

Bowie Kuhn

Cardinal Pio Laghi

Cathy L. Lanier

Joseph P. Larkin

Louis Lehrman

General de Lorenzo

Clara Booth Luce (Dame)

Henry Luce

Angus Daniel McDonald

George MacDonald

Nelson Mandela

Avro Manhattan

Alexandre de Marenches

John McCone

Thomas Melady

Sir Stewart Menzies

(Prince) Angelo di Mojana

Thomas S. Monaghan

Rupert Murdoch

Joseph A. O’Hare

Thomas 'Tip' O'Neill

Francis (Frank) V. Ortiz

Oliver North

George Pataki

Cardinal Patronus

Robert James "Jim" Nicholson

Oliver North

Fra Giancarlo Pallavicini

Fra Hubert Pallavicini

Franz von Papen

Baron Luigi Parrilli

Juan Peron

Peter G. Peterson

Harold A.R. 'Kim' Philby

Augusto Pinochet

John J. Raskob

(President) Ronald E. Reagan

John Charles Reynolds

George Rocca

Nelson Rockefeller

David Rockefeller

Francis Rooney

Rick Santorum

General Giuseppe Santovito

Antonin Scalia

Phyllis Schlafly (Dame)

Walter Schellenburg

Joseph Edward Schmitz (Blackwater)

Stephen A. Schwarzman

Frank Shakespeare

Martin F. Shea

Clay Shaw

William Edward Simon Jr.

Jennifer Sims

Frank Sinatra

Frederick W. Smith

Cardinal Francis Spellman

Francix X. Stankard

Steve Stavros

Myron Taylor

George Tenet

Fritz Thyssen

Richard Torrenzano

Admiral Giovanni Torrinsi

(Prince) Anton Turkul

Albrecht von Boeselager

Winfried Henckel von Donnersmark

Thomas Von Essen

Amschel Mayer von Rothschild

Robert Ferdinand Wagner, Jr

Kurt Waldheim

General Vernon A. Walters

Col. Albert J. Wetzel

Canon Edward West

Gen. William Westmoreland

Gen. Charles A. Willoughby

William Wilson

Robert Zoellick

Gen. Anthony Zinni

Pictorial Examples of SMOM Members

Dame of Malta Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands

Dame of Malta Queen Elizabeth II of England

Knight of Malta Nelson Mandela of Africa

Hitler's Knights of Malta (left), 78th Grand Master Andrew Bertie (top right), and Knight of Malta Rothschild (bottom right)

Knight of Malta George Tenet

George John Tenet (born January 5, 1953) was previously the Director of Central Intelligence for the United States Central Intelligence Agency and is Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown University. Tenet held the position as the DCI from July 1997 to July 2004, making him the second-longest serving director in the agency's history behind Allen Welsh Dulles as well as one of the few DCIs to serve under two U.S. presidents of opposing political parties.

CIA career

Tenet was appointed Deputy Director of Central Intelligence in July 1995. After John Deutch's abrupt resignation in December 1996, Tenet served as acting director until he was officially appointed the position on July 11, 1997, after a unanimous confirmation vote in the Senate. This was followed by the withdrawal of Anthony Lake, whose nomination had been blocked by Republicans in Congress. While the Director of Central Intelligence has typically been replaced by an incoming administration ever since Jimmy Carter replaced DCI George H. W. Bush, Tenet served through the end of the Clinton administration and well into the term of George W. Bush.

Tenet embarked on a mission to regenerate the CIA, which had fallen on hard times since the end of the Cold War. The number of agents recruited each year had fallen to an all-time low, a 25-percent decline from the Cold War peak. Tenet appealed to the original mission of the agency, which had been to "prevent another Pearl Harbor". The trick was to see where danger might come from in the post-Cold War world. Tenet focused on potential problems such as "the transformation of Russia and China", "rogue states" like North Korea, Iran, and Iraq, and terrorism.

Tenet and Iraq WMD controversy

According to a report by veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward in his book Plan of Attack, Tenet privately lent his personal authority to the intelligence reports about weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Iraq. At a meeting on December 12, 2002, he assured Bush that the evidence against Saddam Hussein amounted to a "slam dunk case."

After several months of refusing to confirm this statement, Tenet later stated that this remark was taken out of context. (Tenet indicated that the comment was made pursuant to a discussion about how to convince the American people to support invading Iraq, and that, in his opinion, the best way to convince the people would be by explaining the dangers posed by Iraq's WMD i.e., the public relations sale of the war via the WMD, according to Tenet, would be a "slam dunk").

The search following the 2003 invasion of Iraq by U.S., British and international forces yielded no stockpiles of WMDs, however.

Resignation

Citing "personal reasons," Tenet submitted his resignation to President Bush on June 3, 2004. James Pavitt, his Deputy Director for Operations at the CIA, announced his resignation the following day, leading to speculation that the exit of both senior intelligence officials was related to the controversy over alleged Iraqi WMDs and the decision to go to war.

Admiral Stansfield Turner, director of the CIA under President Jimmy Carter, said, "I think the president feels he's in enough trouble that he's got to begin to cast some of the blame for the morass that we are in Iraq on to somebody else and this was one subtle way to do it." Boston Herald, June 4, 2004

However, Bush voiced support for Tenet's efforts, stating, "George Tenet did a superb job for America. It was a high honor to work with him, and I'm sorry he left." Reuters, June 5, 2004

Wikipedia: George Tenet

In fact, membership of the Knights of Malta known as “SMOM” an abbreviation of its full title of The Sovereign Military and Hospitaler Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and American intelligence pre-date the CIA. William (Bill) Donovan, the head of the wartime Office of Strategic Services (OSS) – the precursor to the CIA, was associated with SMOM. As was James Jesus Angleton, the CIA’s hard-core counterintelligence expert until he was fired by President John Kennedy.

Another DCI who was a knight was Bill Casey who was chief of the CIA during the Reagan Administration. Earlier, Bill Colby, who headed the spy agency during the Vietnam War era was approached to become a member but declined.

Other senior CIA knights included William Buckley and John McCone. On the US military side, General Alexander Haig was appointed a knight of SMOM. This almost unbroken but subterranean connection between the two is reported to extend to the DCI George Tenet, according to a former CIA source.

The Jesuit General Peter Hans Kolvenbach and His Connections to 9/11

Author of Vatican Assassins III, Eric Jon Phelps, explores the true motives of Jesuit General Pete Hans Kolvenbach, as well as exploring his connection to 9/11.



According to Eric Phelps, Peter Hans Kolvenbach, the Jesuit General known as the Black Pope, ordered the 9/11 attacks assisted by a military advisor to warn of any mistakes and a confessor at his side to ease his conscience to absolve any sins.



The deadly plan, claims Phelps, was carried out with the advice and consent of his general staff, composed of five assistants, each representing a hemisphere with many advisory Provincials, including 10 in the United States.



Further, success was guaranteed by total cooperation and obedience from New York Archbishop Edward Cardinal Egan through his obedient Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, the Secret Service, Military Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Mafia.



Phelps also claims, through decades of research shunned by the press, the same gang of criminals and agencies worked together before in carrying out the Kennedy assassination and cover-up under the control of their former master, Jesuit trained Francis Cardinal Spellman.



Most people when reading Phelps accusations in his latest third edition of the Vatican Assassins - new and starting one like the Jesuits being thrown out of Iraq in 1969 leading to a rash of assassinations of top Iraqi leaders – remained either wide-eyed with disbelief since its difficult to fathom men of the cloth could be so diabolical and ruthless.



However, without hesitation or qualification, Phelps research has uncovered the top two percent of the more than 21,000 Jesuits priests making up the largest worldwide Catholic Order of the Society of Jesus actually worship another god - Lucifer after taking a blood oath on top of their priestly vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience.



Since 9/11, the general consensus among truth-seekers claims that the WTC and Pentagon attacks were an inside U.S. government job, claiming the Zionist-controlled Council on Foreign Relations aided and abetted in the mass murder.



However, only a few, including Phelps have suggested the Zionist Jews and the Council on Foreign Relations, including obedient U.S. government officials who have also taken the Jesuit blood oath through membership in Freemasonry, the Knights of Malta, and other satanic cults, are actually controlled by a higher spiritual power, the evil power being the hierarchy of the Jesuit military-minded order.



And according to Phelps and other researchers dismissing the New World’s plans for genocide and World War III without including the top spiritual controllers, the Jesuits, is akin to running a top-notch gourmet restaurant without a chef.



Regarding the real reason 9/11 took place, Phelps said in a recent article “because the appointed time has arrived for the Jesuit General to destroy both the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, secretly using his CIA/Nazi-trained, Masonic Zionist Mossad in conjunction with his CIA/Nazi-trained, Masonic Islamic Intelligence Agencies, including Osama bin Laden’s MAK and Pakistan’s ISI, while shrouded in the confusion of a huge aerial war yet to come. This will enable the General’s crusading Knights Templars (the present day Shriner Freemasons) to rebuild Solomon’s Temple for the Papal Caesar in Rome’s Vatican.



“And how could the Black Pope destroy these Moslem Mosques, they comprising the third most important Islamic religious site in the world behind Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Medina, without causing an uncontrollable Moslem holy war, called a “jihad”, resulting in the destruction of Pope Pius XII’s creation of Zionist Israel? (Remember, Israel was admitted into the New York-based United Nations in 1949 through the efforts of Jesuit-trained Francis Cardinal Spellman – the darling of Pope Pius XII who, after his Jesuits carried out the Jewish Holocaust in Europe and then driving the survivors to Palestine, intended, under the guidance of his Jesuit confessor, Augustin Cardinal Bea, to make Jerusalem an international city – while governed by the Papal Caesar’s Chaim Weizmann and his Masonic Jewish Zionists.)



“The Black Pope must cause a war using a country he also wishes to further destroy. Enter the “Holy Roman” Fourteenth Amendment American Jesuit Empire created in 1868 on the ruins of George Washington’s Calvinist Republic, the last political stronghold of the Protestant Reformation with freedom of conscience, freedom of speech, and freedom of the press.”



Specifically, the devious 9/11 plan has been a topic of interest for many years with many scenarios being offered, but none have added the spiritual ingredient of the Jesuits.



Here is the Jesuit General Kovenbach’s plan, according to Phelp’s research:



“In synchronizing his worldwide overt and covert factions to work the Order’s evil ends of the Vatican’s Counter-Reformation in restoring the Papal Caesar as the absolute Universal Monarch of the World,” wrote Phelps, adding “the Black Pope used his Masonically-controlled, fanatically anti-Jewish Race, Islamic Intelligence operatives under the domestic control of the CIA (Osama bin Laden having been directed, financed and trained by the CIA for at least ten years).



“Just like Jesuit-trained and CIA-financed Fidel Castro before he, like bin Laden, became a false enemy of the CFR-controlled American government to be openly and notoriously instructed as Islamic pilots at the Venice Airport (a Florida facility used by the CIA since 1948) in order for Archbishop Egan’s controlled American Press to spread the prepared news release that the doomed airliners were hijacked by “Arab terrorists” in the employ of Osama bin Laden when in fact, to the horror of the American pilots, the airliners had been taken over and guided to their targets, remotely controlled by American Military Intelligence operatives overseen by the Black Pope’s CIA/NSA.



“The Mussulmans in training never boarded the airliners involved in the September attacks evidenced by the absence of Islamic names on all four passenger lists. There was no fight between the passengers and the "hijackers" on flight 93, as reported by the deceived wife of the late Jeremy Glick.



“For flight 93 was shot down by an F-16 fighter, blowing off its wing which landed at least six miles away from the main wreckage! And if the inexperienced "hijackers" had boarded all four airliners, the novices never would have been able to navigate the planes into the targets unless they had been crack fighter pilots according to a group of highly professional, both civilian and military, American aviators.



“Archbishop Egan's CFR-controlled American Press then placed the blame for these acts of high treason and murder squarely on the shoulders of the Black Pope's Saudi prince and CIA operative, Osama bin Laden, including his al-Qaeda Network secretly working for the Jesuit General's International Terrorist Network. Tens of thousands of "heretic and liberal" Americans perished, thereby justifying a war between the Moslem World and ‘the Great Satan.”



“Although many have agreed the world is involved in a spiritual battle, Americans have failed to connect the deceptive dots, clinging to the shallow theory of a Muslim, Christian, and Jewish battle without considering the possibility of a more demonic presence actually pulling the puppet strings.



Trying to unveil the black mask of secrecy worn by the Black Pope and his Illuminati minions, Phelps draws a conclusion worth considering, conclusions that should be open to public debate not hidden in the annals of untold stories.



“The institutions to be destroyed on September 11, 2001, were the Banking and Military centers of “the Great Satan” – the Pope’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon overseen by his Knights of Malta – supporting and protecting the Pope’s Zionist government of Israel.



“There, the Jewish People, in the midst of whom, are the Lord’s beloved Jewish Race, known as “the holy seed” with Biblical promises yet to inherit including the fulfilling of the Abrahamic and Davidic Covenants under their returning Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ, have been set up to be ultimately betrayed, as they are unknowingly living under the secret government of the Black Pope, publicly overseen by his Masonic Jewish Zionists in conjunction with certain of his Masonic Talmudic Rabbis, who betrayed their own Jewish People, both racially and religiously, into Hitler’s Death Camps during World War II.



“Its subterranean storehouse of gold quite possibly having been previously removed to the New York Federal Reserve Bank, the World Trade Center was sacrificed, internally, using surgically placed Composition C5 charges detonated by the New York Archbishop, Edward Cardinal Egan, through his unified American Intelligence Community.



The Black Pope now, according to Phelps, has a perfect war orchestrated between two peoples he wishes to destroy.



“For both Peoples, the White and Black Protestants and Baptists along with the Jews of North America, and the Semitic Moslems of the Middle East, are condemned by the Jesuits’ evil and wicked Council of Trent, they having been historically the greatest enemies of the Jesuit Order’s “infallible” Pope, who, since the days of Innocent III (1215), has claimed to be the one true God on earth,” said Phelps.

References:

Eric Jon Phelps “ Vatican Assassins III “

Greg Szymanski Archives

David Guyatt “Masters Of Persuasion”



Related articles:

The Hidden History of the Revived Roman Empire Jesuit Influence and Infiltration of The US and World Governments. Secret Treaty Of Verona

Rerum Novarum - The Real New World Order

The Corona End Game

The Corona End Game. Addendum

A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars

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