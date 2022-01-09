The Hidden History of the Revived Roman Empire II
Knights of Malta, Jesuit Papacy and the 9/11 Attacks
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The Sovereign Military Order of Malta
The SMOM is an elite Roman Catholic Knighthood headed by a Grandmaster who works at the behest of the Pope. Membership is derived from Politics, Industry, Finance, Military, Intelligence, Media, and Entertainment. Knights and Dames first swear loyalty to the Pope and then to their country. "Defending the faith" and helping fellow members while serving the Order constitutes their ethics.
With these corrections kept in mind, knowing that the cover-up leads to the Archbishop of New York City, we have more details as to "Who" was involved in the murder of a President who was first an American and secondly a Roman Catholic who refused to enforce the Pope's Temporal Power.
That "Who" extends to Watergate and Iran Contra. That "Who" includes Knight of Malta William F. Buckley, Jr., Knight of Malta William J. Casey, Knight of Malta Alexander Haig, Jr., Knight of Malta Pat Buchanan, Knight of Malta Oliver North, and now with the WTC demolition, Knight of Malta George J. Tenet. All of these traitors were or are today under the control of Fordham and Georgetown University Jesuits ruling the Pope's "Holy Roman" Fourteenth Amendment American Empire (1868-Present)
Initial Membership List of the Knights of Malta*
Compiled by Eric Samuelson, J.D.
Edward Fenech Adami
General Allavena
George W. Anderson
James Jesus Angelton
Samuel Alito
Julian Allason
Joe M. Allbaugh
Roberto Alejos Arzu
Silvio Berlusconi
Grandmaster, Prince Andrew Willoughby Ninian Bertie (cousin of QEII)
(Former Prime Minister) Tony Blair
Michael Bloomberg
Elmer Bobst
Marie Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs (Dame Lindy Boggs)
Geoffrey T. Boisi
John Robert Bolton
Charles Joseph Bonaparte
Prince Valerio Borghese
Dr. Barry Bradley
Nicholas Brady
Joseph Brennan
Monsignor Mario Brini
Pat Buchanan
James Buckley
William F. Buckley, Jr.
George H.W Bush
George W. Bush
Jeb Bush
Precott Bush, Jr.
Frank Capra
(King) Juan Carlos
Frank Charles Carlucci III
William Casey
Michael Chertoff
Gustavo Cisneros
(President) Bill Clinton
(Cardinal) Terence Cooke
Gerald Coughlin
(Senator) John Danforth
John J. DeGioia
Cartha DeLoach
Giscard d'Estaing
Bill Donovan
Allen Dulles
Avery Dulles
(Archbishop) Edward Egan
Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr.
Noreen Falcone
(Count) Franz Egon
John Farrell
Matthew Festing (79th Grand Master)
Edwin J. Feulner
Francis D. Flanagan
Raymond Flynn
Adrian Fortescue (16th century)
John C. Gannon
Licio Gelli
Reinhard Gehlen
Burton Gerber
Rudy Giuliani
Emilio T. González
Dr. Lawrence Gonzi
Sir John Gorman CVO
Thomas K. Gorman
J. Peter Grace
Lord Guthrie of Craigiebank
Gen. Alexander Haig
Cyril Hamilton
Otto von Hapsburg
William Randolph Hearst
Edward L. Hennessy, Jr.
(Baron) Conrad Hilton
Heinrich Himmler
Richard Holbrooke
J. Edgar Hoover
Leonard G. Horowitz
Daniel Imperato
Lee Iococca
Carl Nicholas Karcher
Francis L. Kellogg
Joseph Kennedy
(Senator) Ted Kennedy
Henry A. Kissinger
Bowie Kuhn
Cardinal Pio Laghi
Cathy L. Lanier
Joseph P. Larkin
Louis Lehrman
General de Lorenzo
Clara Booth Luce (Dame)
Henry Luce
Angus Daniel McDonald
George MacDonald
Nelson Mandela
Avro Manhattan
Alexandre de Marenches
John McCone
Thomas Melady
Sir Stewart Menzies
(Prince) Angelo di Mojana
Thomas S. Monaghan
Rupert Murdoch
Joseph A. O’Hare
Thomas 'Tip' O'Neill
Francis (Frank) V. Ortiz
Oliver North
George Pataki
Cardinal Patronus
Robert James "Jim" Nicholson
Oliver North
Fra Giancarlo Pallavicini
Fra Hubert Pallavicini
Franz von Papen
Baron Luigi Parrilli
Juan Peron
Peter G. Peterson
Harold A.R. 'Kim' Philby
Augusto Pinochet
John J. Raskob
(President) Ronald E. Reagan
John Charles Reynolds
George Rocca
Nelson Rockefeller
David Rockefeller
Francis Rooney
Rick Santorum
General Giuseppe Santovito
Antonin Scalia
Phyllis Schlafly (Dame)
Walter Schellenburg
Joseph Edward Schmitz (Blackwater)
Stephen A. Schwarzman
Frank Shakespeare
Martin F. Shea
Clay Shaw
William Edward Simon Jr.
Jennifer Sims
Frank Sinatra
Frederick W. Smith
Cardinal Francis Spellman
Francix X. Stankard
Steve Stavros
Myron Taylor
George Tenet
Fritz Thyssen
Richard Torrenzano
Admiral Giovanni Torrinsi
(Prince) Anton Turkul
Albrecht von Boeselager
Winfried Henckel von Donnersmark
Thomas Von Essen
Amschel Mayer von Rothschild
Robert Ferdinand Wagner, Jr
Kurt Waldheim
General Vernon A. Walters
Col. Albert J. Wetzel
Canon Edward West
Gen. William Westmoreland
Gen. Charles A. Willoughby
William Wilson
Robert Zoellick
Gen. Anthony Zinni
Pictorial Examples of SMOM Members
Dame of Malta Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands
Dame of Malta Queen Elizabeth II of England
Knight of Malta Nelson Mandela of Africa
Hitler's Knights of Malta (left), 78th Grand Master Andrew Bertie (top right), and Knight of Malta Rothschild (bottom right)
Knight of Malta George Tenet
George John Tenet (born January 5, 1953) was previously the Director of Central Intelligence for the United States Central Intelligence Agency and is Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown University. Tenet held the position as the DCI from July 1997 to July 2004, making him the second-longest serving director in the agency's history behind Allen Welsh Dulles as well as one of the few DCIs to serve under two U.S. presidents of opposing political parties.
CIA career
Tenet was appointed Deputy Director of Central Intelligence in July 1995. After John Deutch's abrupt resignation in December 1996, Tenet served as acting director until he was officially appointed the position on July 11, 1997, after a unanimous confirmation vote in the Senate. This was followed by the withdrawal of Anthony Lake, whose nomination had been blocked by Republicans in Congress. While the Director of Central Intelligence has typically been replaced by an incoming administration ever since Jimmy Carter replaced DCI George H. W. Bush, Tenet served through the end of the Clinton administration and well into the term of George W. Bush.
Tenet embarked on a mission to regenerate the CIA, which had fallen on hard times since the end of the Cold War. The number of agents recruited each year had fallen to an all-time low, a 25-percent decline from the Cold War peak. Tenet appealed to the original mission of the agency, which had been to "prevent another Pearl Harbor". The trick was to see where danger might come from in the post-Cold War world. Tenet focused on potential problems such as "the transformation of Russia and China", "rogue states" like North Korea, Iran, and Iraq, and terrorism.
Tenet and Iraq WMD controversy
According to a report by veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward in his book Plan of Attack, Tenet privately lent his personal authority to the intelligence reports about weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) in Iraq. At a meeting on December 12, 2002, he assured Bush that the evidence against Saddam Hussein amounted to a "slam dunk case."
After several months of refusing to confirm this statement, Tenet later stated that this remark was taken out of context. (Tenet indicated that the comment was made pursuant to a discussion about how to convince the American people to support invading Iraq, and that, in his opinion, the best way to convince the people would be by explaining the dangers posed by Iraq's WMD i.e., the public relations sale of the war via the WMD, according to Tenet, would be a "slam dunk").
The search following the 2003 invasion of Iraq by U.S., British and international forces yielded no stockpiles of WMDs, however.
Resignation
Citing "personal reasons," Tenet submitted his resignation to President Bush on June 3, 2004. James Pavitt, his Deputy Director for Operations at the CIA, announced his resignation the following day, leading to speculation that the exit of both senior intelligence officials was related to the controversy over alleged Iraqi WMDs and the decision to go to war.
Admiral Stansfield Turner, director of the CIA under President Jimmy Carter, said, "I think the president feels he's in enough trouble that he's got to begin to cast some of the blame for the morass that we are in Iraq on to somebody else and this was one subtle way to do it." Boston Herald, June 4, 2004
However, Bush voiced support for Tenet's efforts, stating, "George Tenet did a superb job for America. It was a high honor to work with him, and I'm sorry he left." Reuters, June 5, 2004
In fact, membership of the Knights of Malta known as “SMOM” an abbreviation of its full title of The Sovereign Military and Hospitaler Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and American intelligence pre-date the CIA. William (Bill) Donovan, the head of the wartime Office of Strategic Services (OSS) – the precursor to the CIA, was associated with SMOM. As was James Jesus Angleton, the CIA’s hard-core counterintelligence expert until he was fired by President John Kennedy.
Another DCI who was a knight was Bill Casey who was chief of the CIA during the Reagan Administration. Earlier, Bill Colby, who headed the spy agency during the Vietnam War era was approached to become a member but declined.
Other senior CIA knights included William Buckley and John McCone. On the US military side, General Alexander Haig was appointed a knight of SMOM. This almost unbroken but subterranean connection between the two is reported to extend to the DCI George Tenet, according to a former CIA source.
The Jesuit General Peter Hans Kolvenbach and His Connections to 9/11
Author of Vatican Assassins III, Eric Jon Phelps, explores the true motives of Jesuit General Pete Hans Kolvenbach, as well as exploring his connection to 9/11.
According to Eric Phelps, Peter Hans Kolvenbach, the Jesuit General known as the Black Pope, ordered the 9/11 attacks assisted by a military advisor to warn of any mistakes and a confessor at his side to ease his conscience to absolve any sins.
The deadly plan, claims Phelps, was carried out with the advice and consent of his general staff, composed of five assistants, each representing a hemisphere with many advisory Provincials, including 10 in the United States.
Further, success was guaranteed by total cooperation and obedience from New York Archbishop Edward Cardinal Egan through his obedient Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, the Secret Service, Military Intelligence, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Mafia.
Phelps also claims, through decades of research shunned by the press, the same gang of criminals and agencies worked together before in carrying out the Kennedy assassination and cover-up under the control of their former master, Jesuit trained Francis Cardinal Spellman.
Most people when reading Phelps accusations in his latest third edition of the Vatican Assassins - new and starting one like the Jesuits being thrown out of Iraq in 1969 leading to a rash of assassinations of top Iraqi leaders – remained either wide-eyed with disbelief since its difficult to fathom men of the cloth could be so diabolical and ruthless.
However, without hesitation or qualification, Phelps research has uncovered the top two percent of the more than 21,000 Jesuits priests making up the largest worldwide Catholic Order of the Society of Jesus actually worship another god - Lucifer after taking a blood oath on top of their priestly vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience.
Since 9/11, the general consensus among truth-seekers claims that the WTC and Pentagon attacks were an inside U.S. government job, claiming the Zionist-controlled Council on Foreign Relations aided and abetted in the mass murder.
However, only a few, including Phelps have suggested the Zionist Jews and the Council on Foreign Relations, including obedient U.S. government officials who have also taken the Jesuit blood oath through membership in Freemasonry, the Knights of Malta, and other satanic cults, are actually controlled by a higher spiritual power, the evil power being the hierarchy of the Jesuit military-minded order.
And according to Phelps and other researchers dismissing the New World’s plans for genocide and World War III without including the top spiritual controllers, the Jesuits, is akin to running a top-notch gourmet restaurant without a chef.
Regarding the real reason 9/11 took place, Phelps said in a recent article “because the appointed time has arrived for the Jesuit General to destroy both the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, secretly using his CIA/Nazi-trained, Masonic Zionist Mossad in conjunction with his CIA/Nazi-trained, Masonic Islamic Intelligence Agencies, including Osama bin Laden’s MAK and Pakistan’s ISI, while shrouded in the confusion of a huge aerial war yet to come. This will enable the General’s crusading Knights Templars (the present day Shriner Freemasons) to rebuild Solomon’s Temple for the Papal Caesar in Rome’s Vatican.
“And how could the Black Pope destroy these Moslem Mosques, they comprising the third most important Islamic religious site in the world behind Saudi Arabia’s Mecca and Medina, without causing an uncontrollable Moslem holy war, called a “jihad”, resulting in the destruction of Pope Pius XII’s creation of Zionist Israel? (Remember, Israel was admitted into the New York-based United Nations in 1949 through the efforts of Jesuit-trained Francis Cardinal Spellman – the darling of Pope Pius XII who, after his Jesuits carried out the Jewish Holocaust in Europe and then driving the survivors to Palestine, intended, under the guidance of his Jesuit confessor, Augustin Cardinal Bea, to make Jerusalem an international city – while governed by the Papal Caesar’s Chaim Weizmann and his Masonic Jewish Zionists.)
“The Black Pope must cause a war using a country he also wishes to further destroy. Enter the “Holy Roman” Fourteenth Amendment American Jesuit Empire created in 1868 on the ruins of George Washington’s Calvinist Republic, the last political stronghold of the Protestant Reformation with freedom of conscience, freedom of speech, and freedom of the press.”
Specifically, the devious 9/11 plan has been a topic of interest for many years with many scenarios being offered, but none have added the spiritual ingredient of the Jesuits.
Here is the Jesuit General Kovenbach’s plan, according to Phelp’s research:
“In synchronizing his worldwide overt and covert factions to work the Order’s evil ends of the Vatican’s Counter-Reformation in restoring the Papal Caesar as the absolute Universal Monarch of the World,” wrote Phelps, adding “the Black Pope used his Masonically-controlled, fanatically anti-Jewish Race, Islamic Intelligence operatives under the domestic control of the CIA (Osama bin Laden having been directed, financed and trained by the CIA for at least ten years).
“Just like Jesuit-trained and CIA-financed Fidel Castro before he, like bin Laden, became a false enemy of the CFR-controlled American government to be openly and notoriously instructed as Islamic pilots at the Venice Airport (a Florida facility used by the CIA since 1948) in order for Archbishop Egan’s controlled American Press to spread the prepared news release that the doomed airliners were hijacked by “Arab terrorists” in the employ of Osama bin Laden when in fact, to the horror of the American pilots, the airliners had been taken over and guided to their targets, remotely controlled by American Military Intelligence operatives overseen by the Black Pope’s CIA/NSA.
“The Mussulmans in training never boarded the airliners involved in the September attacks evidenced by the absence of Islamic names on all four passenger lists. There was no fight between the passengers and the "hijackers" on flight 93, as reported by the deceived wife of the late Jeremy Glick.
“For flight 93 was shot down by an F-16 fighter, blowing off its wing which landed at least six miles away from the main wreckage! And if the inexperienced "hijackers" had boarded all four airliners, the novices never would have been able to navigate the planes into the targets unless they had been crack fighter pilots according to a group of highly professional, both civilian and military, American aviators.
“Archbishop Egan's CFR-controlled American Press then placed the blame for these acts of high treason and murder squarely on the shoulders of the Black Pope's Saudi prince and CIA operative, Osama bin Laden, including his al-Qaeda Network secretly working for the Jesuit General's International Terrorist Network. Tens of thousands of "heretic and liberal" Americans perished, thereby justifying a war between the Moslem World and ‘the Great Satan.”
“Although many have agreed the world is involved in a spiritual battle, Americans have failed to connect the deceptive dots, clinging to the shallow theory of a Muslim, Christian, and Jewish battle without considering the possibility of a more demonic presence actually pulling the puppet strings.
Trying to unveil the black mask of secrecy worn by the Black Pope and his Illuminati minions, Phelps draws a conclusion worth considering, conclusions that should be open to public debate not hidden in the annals of untold stories.
“The institutions to be destroyed on September 11, 2001, were the Banking and Military centers of “the Great Satan” – the Pope’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon overseen by his Knights of Malta – supporting and protecting the Pope’s Zionist government of Israel.
“There, the Jewish People, in the midst of whom, are the Lord’s beloved Jewish Race, known as “the holy seed” with Biblical promises yet to inherit including the fulfilling of the Abrahamic and Davidic Covenants under their returning Messiah, the Lord Jesus Christ, have been set up to be ultimately betrayed, as they are unknowingly living under the secret government of the Black Pope, publicly overseen by his Masonic Jewish Zionists in conjunction with certain of his Masonic Talmudic Rabbis, who betrayed their own Jewish People, both racially and religiously, into Hitler’s Death Camps during World War II.
“Its subterranean storehouse of gold quite possibly having been previously removed to the New York Federal Reserve Bank, the World Trade Center was sacrificed, internally, using surgically placed Composition C5 charges detonated by the New York Archbishop, Edward Cardinal Egan, through his unified American Intelligence Community.
The Black Pope now, according to Phelps, has a perfect war orchestrated between two peoples he wishes to destroy.
“For both Peoples, the White and Black Protestants and Baptists along with the Jews of North America, and the Semitic Moslems of the Middle East, are condemned by the Jesuits’ evil and wicked Council of Trent, they having been historically the greatest enemies of the Jesuit Order’s “infallible” Pope, who, since the days of Innocent III (1215), has claimed to be the one true God on earth,” said Phelps.
References:
Eric Jon Phelps “ Vatican Assassins III “
Greg Szymanski Archives
David Guyatt “Masters Of Persuasion”
Related articles:
The Hidden History of the Revived Roman Empire Jesuit Influence and Infiltration of The US and World Governments. Secret Treaty Of Verona
Rerum Novarum - The Real New World Order
A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars