In every major worldwide event such as the civil wars, world wars, revolutions, rebellions, terrorism, assassinations, political and social turmoil, the Jesuits are the orchestrators.

The consensus of many historians and writers such as Eric Jon Phelps, Avro Manhattan, Alberto Rivera, John Loftus, Edmund Paris, Daryl Eberhart, David Guyat, Alexander James, Charles Chiniquy, Jose Rizal, is that the Jesuits and the Vatican are the culprits of these events.

The Roman Catholic Church is a mere continuation of the Roman Empire, and the Jesuit Order is the Roman Empire’s Praetorian Guard.

The Jesuits oversaw the detonation of two atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the closing end of World War II; they also sank the Titanic, killing John Jacob Astor who was in opposition to the creation of the privately-owned Federal Reserve Bank.

"…the SS organization had been constituted according to the principles of the Jesuit Order."- Edmond Paris, The Secret History of the Jesuits, p. 164.

“I learned much from the Order of the Jesuits”, said Hitler… “Until now, there has never been anything more grandiose, on the earth, than the hierarchical organization of the Catholic Church. I transferred much of this organization into my own party… I am going to let you in on a secret… I am founding an Order… In my “Burgs” of the Order, we will raise up a youth which will make the world tremble…”- Hermann Rauschning, former national-socialist chief of the government of Dantzig: “Hitler m’a dit”, (Ed. Co-operation, Paris 1939, pp.266, 267, 273).

In the Philippines, the Light A Fire Movement during Marcos regime was led by Ed Olaguer and master-minded by the Jesuit Fr. Romeo "Archie" Intengan and Norberto Gonzales (National Security Adviser).

According to Eric Jon Phelps, The 9/11 WTC Terrorist Attack was ordered by the Jesuit General Count Peter Hans Kolvenbach. The Masonic Osama Bin Laden praised the attack allowed by the traitor to the American people George W. Bush—Bush himself being a member of the secret society called Skull and Bones.

The Jesuits are the inventors and promoters of destructive ideologies such as communism, feminism, liberalism, environmentalism, fascism, evolution, materialism, atheism, trans-humanism.

The satanism of the 21st century was not an accident. It gradually rose throughout the 20th century to reach the heights it has today. Over a billion people worldwide are involved in the occultic New Age movement which is a thinly veiled, sanitized extension of satanism.

Satanic rituals with human blood sacrifices are performed by the elites and multiple satanic covens all over the world. These rituals open portals into the spiritual realm to unleash the dark forces on humanity resulting in increased crime, social unrest, aberrant behavior, violence, and madness.

“The Jesuits have practiced not only Occultism, but BLACK MAGIC in its worst form, more than any other body of men; and to it, they owe in large measure their power and influence.” - Helena Blavatsky, “Theosophy or Jesuitism?”, Lucifer, June 1888

Since the beginning of the Corona operation, many people began to realize that their governments have been taken over by very powerful and extremely evil forces, making political leaders worldwide move in unison to unleash unprecedented tyranny on their citizens.

The process of the gradual infiltration of the US and world governments by the Jesuit Papacy has been going on for centuries, and now we are witnessing the outcome of its total completion. The whole world lies under the control of the revived Roman Empire, as it was written in Biblical prophecies thousands of years ago.

Thus, he said, the fourth beast shall be the fourth kingdom upon earth, which shall be diverse from all kingdoms, and shall devour the whole earth, and shall tread it down, and break it in pieces. - Daniel 7:23

I would like to bring to your attention a copy of a most secret international document of a conspiracy between the Jesuits at the Vatican, Kings, Emperors, and the Russian Czar in the year 1822, which is archived at the library of the U.S Congress in Washington D.C.

“[Jesuit-trained Illuminist Adam] Weishaupt and his fellow Jesuits cut off the income to the Vatican by launching and leading the French Revolution; by directing Napoleon’s conquest of Catholic Europe; [and] …by eventually having Napoleon throw Pope Pius VII in jail at Avignon until he agreed, as the price for his release, to reestablish the Jesuit Order. This Jesuit war on the Vatican was terminated by the Congress of Vienna and by the secret, 1822 Treaty of Verona.” - Emanuel M. Josephson (American physician and historian)

“During this Congress [of Verona, Italy in 1822], it was decided that America would be the target of Jesuit emissaries and that America was to be destroyed at all costs. Every principle of the [U.S.] Constitution was to be dissolved and new Jesuitical principles were to be put into place in order to exalt the Papacy to dominion in America.” - Bill Hughes “The Secret Terrorists”

“These three meetings, at Vienna, [Austria in 1814-15,] Verona, [Italy in 1822,] and Chieri, [Italy in 1825] were held with as much secrecy as possible. However, one man attended the first two meetings that would not be silenced. British foreign minister George Canning contacted the U.S. government to warn them that the monarchs of Europe [Ed. Note: with the encouragement and support of the Papacy and its Jesuits] were planning to destroy the free institutions of America.” - Bill Hughes “The Secret Terrorists”

“The Monroe Doctrine was America’s response to the Jesuits’ Congresses of Vienna [in 1814-15] and Verona [in 1825]. America would consider it an act of war if any European nation sought colonial expansion in the Western Hemisphere. The Jesuits have been able secretly to attack and infiltrate America to accomplish exactly what the Monroe Doctrine was stated to protect against. They [i.e., the Jesuits] have been able to get away with it because it was done with utmost secrecy and under the façade of being a church.



…The Monroe Doctrine challenged any advance on America by Europe. However, [President] Monroe did not really understand that the crafty Jesuits would not initially use the force of arms to gain their objectives. They [i.e., the Jesuits] would use cunning, craftiness, and utmost secrecy. They would appeal to men’s basest points. They would plant their agents in positions of wealth and power [Ed. Note: such as in the U.S. Congress and in U.S. intelligence agencies] and then use their influence to gain their great prize – the subversion and destruction of every Protestant principle as outlined in the Constitution of the United States.”

- Bill Hughes “The Secret Terrorists”

CONGRESSIONAL RECORD - SENATE. 64th CONGRESS, 1st SESSION

VOLUME 53, PART 7 Page 6781, 25 April 1916

I wish to put in the RECORD the secret treaty of Verona of November 22, 1822, showing what this ancient conflict is between the rule of the few and the rule of the many. I wish to call the attention of the Senate to this treaty because it is the threat of this treaty which was the basis of the Monroe doctrine. It throws a powerful white light upon the conflict between monarchial government and government by the people. The Holy Alliance under the influence of Metternich, the Premier of Austria, in 1822, issued this remarkable secret document :



[American Diplomatic Code, 1778 - 1884, vol. 2 ; Elliott, p. 179.]

Secret Treaty Of Verona

The undersigned, specially authorized to make some additions to the treaty of the Holy Alliance, after having exchanged their respective credentials, have agreed as follows :



ARTICLE 1. The high contracting powers being convinced that the system of representative government is equally as incompatible with the monarchial principles as the maxim of the sovereignty of the people with the high divine right, engage mutually in the most solemn manner, to use all their efforts to put an end to the system of representative governments, in whatever country it may exist in Europe, and to prevent its being introduced in those countries where it is not yet known.



ART. 2. As it can not be doubted that the liberty of the press is the most powerful means used by the pretended supporters of the rights of nations to the detriment of those princes, the high contracting parties promise reciprocally to adopt all proper measures to suppress it, not only in their own states but also in the rest of Europe.



ART. 3. Convinced that the principles of religion contribute most powerfully to keep nations in the state of passive obedience which they owe to their princes, the high contracting parties declare it to be their intention to sustain in their respective States those measures which the clergy may adopt, with the aim of ameliorating their own interests, so intimately connected with the preservation of the authority of the princes ; and the contracting powers join in offering their thanks to the Pope for what he has already done for them, and solicit his constant cooperation in their views of submitting the nations.

ART. 4. The situation of Spain and Portugal unite unhappily all the circumstances to which this treaty has particular reference. The high contracting parties, in confiding to France the care of putting an end to them, engaged to assist her in the manner which may the least compromit them with their own people and the people of France by means of a subsidy on the part of the two empires of 20,000,000 of francs every year from the date of the signature of this treaty to the end of the war.



ART. 5. In order to establish in the Peninsula the order of things which existed before the revolution of Cadiz, and to insure the entire execution of the articles of the present treaty, the high contracting parties give to each other the reciprocal assurance that as long as their views are not fulfilled, rejecting all other ideas of utility or other measure to be taken, they will address themselves with the shortest possible delay to all the authorities existing in their States and to all their agents in foreign countries, with the view to establish connections tending toward the accomplishment of the objects proposed by this treaty.



ART. 6. This treaty shall be renewed with such changes as new circumstances may give occasion for, either at a new congress or at the court of one of the contracting parties, as soon as the war with Spain shall be terminated.



ART. 7. The present treaty shall be ratified and the ratifications exchanged at Paris within the space of six months.

Made at Verona the 22nd November, 1822.



For Austria :-----------------------------------------------------METTERNICH.



For France :------------------------------------------------CHATEAUBRIAND.



For Prussia :---------------------------------------------------------BERNSTET.



For Russia :------------------------------------------------------NESSELRODE.

I ask to have printed in the CONGRESSIONAL RECORD this secret treaty because I think it ought to be called now to the attention of the people of the United States and of the world. This evidence of the conflict between the rule of the few verses popular government should be emphasized on the minds of the people of the United States, that the conflict now waging throughout the world may be more clearly understood, for after all said the great pending war springs from the weakness and frailty of government by the few, where human error is far more probable than the error of the many where aggressive war is only permitted upon the authorizing vote of those whose lives are jeopardized in the trenches of modern war.



Mr. SHAFROTH. Mr. President, I should like to have the senator state whether in that treaty there was not a coalition formed between the powerful countries of Europe to reestablish the sovereignty of Spain in the Republics of South and Central America?



Mr. OWEN. I was just going to comment upon that, and I am going to take but a few moments to do so because I realize the pressure of other matters. This Holy Alliance, having put a Bourbon prince upon the throne of France by force, then used France to suppress the constitution of Spain immediately afterwards, and by this very treaty gave her a subsidy of 20,000,000 francs annually to enable her to wage war upon the people of Spain and to prevent their exercise of any measure of the right of self-government.

The Holy Alliance immediately did the same thing in Italy, by sending Austrian troops to Italy, where the people there attempted to exercise a like measure of liberal constitutional self-government ; and it was not until the printing press, which the Holy Alliance so stoutly opposed, taught the people of Europe the value of liberty that finally one country after another seized a greater and greater right of self government, until now it may be fairly said that nearly all the nations of Europe have a very large measure of self government.

However, I wish to call the attention of the Senate and the country to this important history in the growth of constitutional popular self-government. The Holy Alliance made its powers felt by the wholesale drastic suppression of the press in Europe, by universal censorship, by killing free speech and all ideas of popular rights, and by the complete suppression of popular government.

The Holy Alliance having destroyed popular government in Spain and in Italy, had well-laid plans also to destroy popular government in the American colonies which had revolted from Spain and Portugal in Central and South America under the influence of the successful example of the United States.

It was because of this conspiracy against the American Republics by the European monarchies that the great English statesman, Canning, called the attention of our government to it, and our statesmen then, including Thomas Jefferson, took an active part to bring about the declaration by President Monroe in his next annual message to the Congress of the United States that the United States should regard it as an act of hostility to the government of the United States and an unfriendly act if this coalition or if any power of Europe ever undertook to establish upon the American Continent any control of any American Republic or to acquire any territorial rights.

This is the so-called Monroe doctrine. The threat under the secret treaty of Verona to suppress popular governments in the American Republics is the basis of the Monroe doctrine.

This secret treaty sets forth clearly the conflict between monarchial government and popular government and the government of the few as against the government of the many. It is a part, in reality, of developing popular sovereignty when we demand for women equal rights to life, to liberty, to the possession of property, to an equal voice in the making of the laws and the administration of the laws.

This demand on the part of the women is made by men, and it ought to be made by men as well as by thinking, progressive women, as it will promote human liberty and human happiness. I sympathize with it, and I hope that all parties will in the national conventions give their approval to this larger measure of liberty to the better half of the human race.

