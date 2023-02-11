One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The CDC has now added the mRNA Covid vaccinations to its routine immunization schedule for children and adults.

TheGatewayPundit reports: “For the first time, the ‘unsafe and ineffective’ COVID-19 vaccine was formally added to the routine immunization schedule for both children and adolescents by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday.

It is common knowledge that COVID-19 poses no threat to young children, that mRNA vaccinations against the virus are not effective or safe and that some people have even died after receiving a COVID vaccine. But the CDC and its advisory council continue to push for childhood vaccinations despite all these facts.

Back in October 2022, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which provides advice and guidance to the Director of the CDC regarding the use of vaccines for the control of vaccine-preventable diseases, voted to recommend COVID-19 to be included in the 2023 childhood immunization schedule in 15 unanimous votes.”

The FACT is: there is no SARS-COV-2 virus, no pandemic, and the mRNA “ vaccines” aka Biopwepons were designed in ADVANCE to kill, maim, and sterilize “the herd” as a part of the Satanic mass sacrifices to the “gods of old” the ruling elites happen to worship.

Why do I think it’s a fact? Because they’ve been openly telling us about their plans for decades.

They’ve told us about the coming plandemic, they’ve told us who they worship, they’ve told us who they hate and fear, and they’ve told us their final goal.

Politicians, judiciaries, and regulators are nothing but actors, Luciferian deceivers, and illusionists put in place to intact the satanic script.

Are you AWAKE yet? Our battle is SPIRITUAL

Since the beginning of the Corona operation, many people began to realize that their governments have been taken over by very powerful and extremely evil forces, making political leaders worldwide move in unison to unleash unprecedented tyranny on their citizens.

The revelation of the method: They are not just deceiving you, they are showing you they are deceiving you:

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children. - Hosea 4:6

And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries ( φαρμακεία, ας, ἡ pharmakeia) were all nations deceived. - Revelation 18:23

Good news: whether people realize it or not, there is a SOVEREIGN God who is in control of His creation.

Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure - Isaiah 46:10

For the Lord will not cast off forever, but, though he cause grief, he will have compassion according to the abundance of his steadfast love - Lamentations 3:31-32

For it pleased the Father that in him should all fulness dwell; And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven. - Colossians 1: 19-20

God bless you all, stay strong, have FAITH, and continue speaking the truth.

For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. - 2 Timothy 1:7

