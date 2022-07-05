Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Turgon's avatar
Turgon
Jul 5, 2022

I would welcome prayer. My wife and I are headed to Barcelona Friday to visit our son studying abroad - then to Switzerland to stay at L'abri (Christian retreat founded by Francis Schaeffer and visiting a cousin) very close to CERN and Jesuit strongholds. Our Lord Jesus is our shield and rock, He is faithful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Shoshana Manard's avatar
Shoshana Manard
Jul 23, 2022

I believe you’re more aware than most. I have a very strange family connection to this web that ties the Celtics, Egyptians, Vatican, Kabbalah and high degree Shriners/Masonic mysteries to the bloodline’s and elites quest of immortality. This is also why they have been seeking Atlantis in the Hot Zone. It’s very complicated to unravel that which they want to remain hidden. It’s been right in front of us in plain sight, like so many other things.

Our entire false history has been carefully manipulated which they believed would remain hidden. There are not merely cracks with the truth shining through, we now have large chasms (rabbit holes) illuminating the truth.

Everyone needs to catch-up, sooner rather then later.

Thank you for being brave enough to help open the eyes of those who slumber.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture