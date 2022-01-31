One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

"What we are very proud of, is that we penetrate the global cabinets of countries with our WEF Young Global Leaders." - Klaus Schwab

Klaus Schwab’s revelation at Harvard was made in 2017, the same year the Jesuit Weasel Anthony Fauci announced a “surprise” Pandemic during his Georgetown Jesuit University Keynote Address. What a coincidence!

Following their Modus Operandi, the Luciferian elites informed the “useless eaters” that the centuries-long takeover of the world governments is complete and the first stage of the End Game, the Plandemic is about to commence.

“Since the beginning of the Corona operation, many people began to realize that their governments have been taken over by very powerful and extremely evil forces, making political leaders worldwide move in unison to unleash unprecedented tyranny on their citizens.”:

The World Economic Forum, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, The Club Of Rome, The Bilderberg Group, The Council of Foreign Relations, The Trilateral Commission and many other Globalist think tanks are the front organizations serving the Jesuit Papacy.

They are controlled by the powerful Papal orders and organizations such as the Society of Jesus, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, the Knights of Columbus, the Order of the Holy Sepulchre, the Opus Dei and Opus Dei's Priestly Society of the Holy Cross.

The same powerful orders are in control of the world financial system on behalf of the Luciferian bloodlines behind the Papacy.

Freemasonry worldwide is controlled and directed through the Society of Jesus:

If you trace up Masonry, through all its Orders, till you come to the grand tip-top head Mason of the World, you will discover that the dread individual and the Chief of the Society of Jesus [i.e., the Superior General of the Jesuit Order] are one and the same person. - James Parton, American historian

Adolfo Nicolás Pachón was the 30th Superior General of the Society of Jesus and Black Pope from 2008 to 2016.

The most powerful man in the World - Arturo Marcelino Sosa Abascal, the current Superior General of the Society of Jesus and Black Pope

Francis Bergoglio - The First Jesuit Pope

The Vicar of Satan sits on the throne at the UN

And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth. - Revelation 17: 4-5

“Whenever people need a hero, we shall supply him”- Albert Pike, a 33rd degree Freemason, Occultist, Grand Master, and creator of the Southern Jurisdiction of the Masonic Scottish Rite Order.

In the same way, they appoint “the Villans” who are in fact Luciferian puppet actors, servants of the Papacy playing their scripted roles. These puppets are diverting the attention of the world population from the real puppet masters in Rome, the real goals of the agenda, and the truth of the Word of God.

If you think that these depraved clowns are the masterminds behind the world takeover, please think again

Remember this 1998 incident?

By getting pied Gates was initiated into his role of the Dark Vaccine Wizard of the future Plandemic.

1998 - Bill Gates Gets Pie'd

“We know that we are from God and that the whole world lies under the control of the evil one.” - 1 John 5:19

The revived Roman Empire - Babylon the Great reigns supreme, and will not be brought down by the efforts of people, it will be judged and destroyed by God.

The Fall of Babylon the Great - Revelation 18

4 And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

5 For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities.

