According to the latest Health Canada's official weekly data, analyzed by Sheldon Yakiwchuk, the vaccinated population makes up 88.5% of Cases, 81% of Hospitalizations, and 99.56% of Deaths. This data is consistent with previous weeks showing a terrifying pattern:

“… Boosted are dis-proportionally making up more Cases, Hospitalizations, and Mortalities. More Jabs = More Cases. More Jabs = More Hospital Beds Required. More Jabs = More Death...”

100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths were caused by just 5% of the batches produced according to official Government data. Read the entire exclusive report by The Expose

The U.S. national vaccine safety surveillance program VAERS recently published a set of tables showing which Covid 19 vaccine batch caused damage reports and at what frequency. According to ex-Pfizer vice chairman Dr. Michael Yeadon, there can only be strategic intent here, not mishap or even coincidence.

Conclusion: vaccination must be stopped immediately with united forces. Take the time to listen to Yeadon’s highly significant assessments:

Related articles:

