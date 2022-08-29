Exposing The Darkness

Russ D's avatar
Russ D
Aug 29, 2022

What saddens me is Christians who took these Clot Shots.........No Wisdom......No Discernment...Not studying to show yourself approved......Not listening to the Holy Spirit............PERIOD!!!

Proverbs 1:32 “For the waywardness of the naive will kill them

Hosea 4:6 My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge

Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
Aug 29, 2022

There have been many, myself included, that have warned people about this for years but as usual we have been ignored and mocked. People need to shut off their dang television and start digging. I am so sick of people telling me they don’t have the time to read or watch a video that is more than 5 minutes long but they can sit and watch a mindless football, basketball, soccer, baseball game for hours on end and then turn the channel to watch more mindless TV shoes. The TV is not called the boob tube without good reason. Sadly, I believe for most people it is too late but for those of us that have seen this coming for a long time we are prepared to face what is coming. Those that mocked us and made excuses for not educating themselves will be face with a very grim future.

