Dr. David Ayoub MD Explains How the Medical Establishment Is Working Hand in Hand With Globalists To Facilitate the Depopulation Agenda

“ … This chills me. This was a press release, Aug. 05, on Aug. 30 and 31 more than 750,000 vaccinators will go house to house and work in vaccination booths across Indonesia to reach more than 24 million children under the age of five. In one day. This is a trial run in order to vaccinate a lot of people. So if and when something goes wrong with the vaccine, nobody will refuse it. They’ve already taken it. It takes a little time for the rumors to spread about abortions, ovulation problems, paralysis, so forth.

They have a trial run to vaccinate a huge number of people in one day. And I believe this is possible that this infrastructure that’s being built in this country with the flu vaccine, this pandemic that’s going to come, they are trying to build the infrastructure to do mass vaccinations in a very, very short period of time. It’s just a theory” - Dr. David Ayoub MD, Radio Liberty Conference, 2005

Official Government reports prove COVID-19 Vaccination is causing mass Depopulation; & Confidential Pfizer Docs. prove your Government knew it would happen

By The Exposé on August 28, 2022

You may find some of the following claims initially hard to believe. But we can assure you that each and everyone has been extracted from official Government approved documents.

If you are willing to read on then you are about to stumble on the most comprehensive selection of evidence that proves Covid-19 vaccination is in effect causing mass depopulation, and your Government knew it would happen.

We will reference each and every document for you to “fact check” the claims yourselves.

Here are the highlights of the evidence…

Evidence of Depopulation

Official Government reports prove tens to hundreds of thousands of excess deaths are being recorded every single week all around the world when compared to the expected five-year average;

Official Government reports prove 1 in every 73 Covid-19 vaccinated people were sadly dead by the end of May 2022;

Official Government reports prove the Covid-19 injections are at least 75x deadlier than every other vaccine combined;

Official Government reports prove mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated in every single age group;

Official Government reports prove it takes just five months for the elevated mortality rate among the vaccinated to be realised;

Official Government reports prove Covid-19 vaccination weakens the immune system

Official Government reports prove over 9 in every 10 Covid-19 deaths in 2022 have been among the vaccinated population;

Official Government reports prove birth rates are falling and newborn baby deaths are hitting critical levels;

Official Government reports prove Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of suffering a miscarriage by at least 1,517%;

Official Government reports prove Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of developing cancer.

Evidence your Government knew it would happen

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal 90% of Covid-19 vaccinated pregnant women lost their baby but your Government and Medicine Regulators chose to ignore the data;

Official Government documents prove both Pfizer and Medicine Regulators hid the dangers of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy because the limited animal study performed found an increased risk of birth defects and infertility;

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal the Covid-19 vaccine accumulates in all parts of the body, including the ovaries, and cases of ovarian cancer are now at an all-time high;

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal evidence of autoimmune disease and Vaccine-Associated Enhanced Disease, but your Government and Medicine Regulators chose to ignore it

Confidential Pfizer documents reveal tens of thousands of reported adverse events and thousands of deaths in the first 90 days of the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out. But your Government and Medicine Regulators chose to ignore it.

