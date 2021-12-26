One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

CONFIDENTIAL Page 100

Risk-benefit impact

There is limited information on the safety of the vaccine in individuals with autoimmune or inflammatory disorders and a theoretical concern that the vaccine may exacerbate their underlying disease. ( Basically, they have no clue if the vaccine will make autoimmune or inflammatory disorders worse )

Missing Information: Interaction with other vaccines ( Nothing to worry about, mixing is proven to be ‘safe and effective’ )

Risk-benefit impact COVID-19 mRNA vaccine will be used in individuals (deceived or coerced test subjects) who also may receive other vaccines. Studies to determine if co-administration of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine with other vaccines may affect the efficacy or safety of either vaccine have not been performed.

One protocol study (C4591030 - Co-administration study with seasonal influenza vaccine) is planned. ( Just get your mRNA vaccine and a flu shot, and you will be included in the protocol Co-administration study to see if you survive.)

Missing Information: Long term safety data ( Nothing worry about, it’s proven to be ‘Safe and Effective’)

Risk-benefit impact The long-term safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is unknown at present, however further safety data are being collected in ongoing Study C4591001 for up to 2 years following administration of dose 2 of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, and 2 non-interventional studies (C4591036 and C4591038) are planned. (You are the test subject ).

We are staring into the face of Despicable Evil. Something Dr. Mengele would not even dream of. They are injecting it into children right now, as we speak.

If it’s not a premeditated Mass Murder, I don’t know what is.

Print this document, show it to your elected representatives, to your cowardly doctors, to your friends and family who were deceived by the “Safe and Effective” mantra.

The endless mandated boosters are coming. They will not stop until they kill, injure for life, and sterilize as many useless eaters as possible.

This is a War and humanity is The Virus the satanic elites are fighting against.

We were warned many years in advance, but the majority of people dismiss their clear warnings as “crazy conspiracy theories”.

COMIRNATY (COVID-19 mRNA VACCINE) RISK MANAGEMENT PLAN

