Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document
“The earth has cancer and the cancer is man” - Club of Rome, Mankind at the Turning Point
BNT162b2 5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports
Antisperm antibodies
The Luciferian Manifesto of the Georgia Guidestones Is Not a Joke. They really Mean It.
1. Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.
2. Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity.
3. Unite humanity with a living new language.
4. Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason.
5. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts.
6. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court.
7. Avoid petty laws and useless officials.
8. Balance personal rights with social duties.
9. Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite.
10. Be not a cancer on the earth – Leave room for nature – Leave room for nature.
Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us
"No one will enter the New World Order unless he or she will make a pledge to worship Lucifer. (David Spangler, Director of Planetary Initiative, United Nations)
Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk
Rerum Novarum - The Real New World Order. The Hidden Hand Behind Agenda 21/2030 and The Great Reset
A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars. Is the same sinister force currently working behind The Corona Operation?
Time for a mass round up of those that want us dead.
We're all focused on deaths right now but is anybody tracking births? (Everybody knows that births have been in long-term decline for decades but has anybody tracked the data since the vaccines rolled out?!?)