One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

We all heard the common sentiment: “ I am not an anti-vaxer, I am only against experimental Covid mRNA jabs, but I trust traditional vaccines. Traditional vaccines have been around for a long time, they are thoroughly tested and licensed by the FDA”.

The truth about “thoroughly tested” traditional vaccines, can be found in the Package Inserts on the FDA website.

Random examples:

Hepatitis A Vaccine, Inactivated

Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)

Influenza Virus Vaccine

Is there is a sinister agenda at play?

Was the mRNA poison rollout designed to accelerate the “Depopulation via Vaccination” agenda already in place?

Nah.. not another crazy conspiracy theory….

These are just a few examples of mere coincidences and unfortunate consequences of climate change:

Fertility

Fertility regulating vaccines : report of a meeting between women's health advocates and scientists to review the current status of the development of fertility regulating vaccines, Geneva, 17-18 August 1992

There's a lot the "sperm crisis" can tell us about men’s reproductive health.

Cancer

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document

Unprecedented: Mortality in Finland Has Risen to All-Time Highs. Australian Deaths Are 17.5% More Than the Historical Average

A Public Health Emergency in Canada: All-Cause Excess Mortality Accelerates Beginning in Summer 2021

A Global Slaughter: Fifth Largest Life Insurance Company in the US Paid Out 163% More for Deaths of Working People Ages 18 to 64 in 2021

It’s Not Just the US: Excess Deaths Skyrocket Worldwide in 2021 Following Rollout of the Experimental Covid Vaccine

Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"