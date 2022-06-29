Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bert Powers's avatar
Bert Powers
Jun 29, 2022

They forecast what is coming and people act surprised at the outcomes. 😵‍💫

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deb Hawthorne's avatar
Deb Hawthorne
Dec 28, 2022

Do not say any vaccines are safe!! They have never been tested properly. All the trials were manipulated!! They have been poisoning our children! Do more research on this! Read the book. Turtles all the way down!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture