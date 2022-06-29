The Depopulation Industrial Complex: FDA Licensed Vaccines Are Not Evaluated for Carcinogenesis, Mutagenesis, Impairment of Fertility
The truth is hidden in plain sight on the FDA website
We all heard the common sentiment: “ I am not an anti-vaxer, I am only against experimental Covid mRNA jabs, but I trust traditional vaccines. Traditional vaccines have been around for a long time, they are thoroughly tested and licensed by the FDA”.
The truth about “thoroughly tested” traditional vaccines, can be found in the Package Inserts on the FDA website.
Random examples:
Hepatitis A Vaccine, Inactivated
Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant)
Fertility
Fertility regulating vaccines : report of a meeting between women's health advocates and scientists to review the current status of the development of fertility regulating vaccines, Geneva, 17-18 August 1992
Vaccines for immunological control of fertility
Sperm Counts Are on the Decline. Is the Human Race in Danger?
There's a lot the "sperm crisis" can tell us about men’s reproductive health.
Cancer
Are cancer rates really on the rise worldwide?
Cancer Rates Expected To Increase 75% By 2030
