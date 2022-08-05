THE COVID-19 FRAUD and WAR ON HUMANITY
" Make no mistake, we are currently being assailed by a worldwide fraud of such scale and malevolence that it threatens our very existence as we know it on this planet " - Dr Mark Bailey and Dr John B
“I’ve read this from start to finish. I agree with its contents.
The only place where this report is in my opinion too tame is in the assessment of motives of those behind this global fraud.” - Dr. Michael Yeadon
IN SUMMARY:
• The COVID-19 fraud is the work of international elites, the pharmaceutical
industry, and complicit politicians working to a globalist agenda, the purpose
of which appears to be the extinguishing of human rights and freedoms and
the dismantling of democracy for purposes of controlling populations and the
extortion of vast sums of money from countries on the basis that a disease,
COVID-19, invented by the WHO, poses a serious threat to their populations.
• Foundational to this agenda is the fraud that a novel coronavirus called SARS-
CoV-2 has been found in and isolated from human subjects and shown to be
causative of a disease called COVID-19. None of this has happened.
• The proposed remedy for this supposed killer virus is a spike protein produced
by a genetic sequence that is not found in nature but in a US patent from 2007.
The “vaccines” based on this sequence have killed many thousands of people
around the world and maimed and injured millions more.
• The statistical basis of this phantom pandemic has been determined by the
misapplication of a PCR method that has no established diagnostic (clinical)
specificity. It has not diagnosed a single case of a novel illness and has only
produced meaningless “COVID-19” case numbers.
• Accordingly, the New Zealand Government is complicit in the worldwide
COVID-19 fraud and thereby stands accused of reckless criminality, including
human rights abuses, crimes against humanity, democide, acts of terror and
mass murder
Think people think!!!! If China released a bio weapon on the entire world wouldn't you think the entire world would be sanctioning China and/or at war with and/or isolating them?!?!?!?!?!?
Covid is a LIE and just the Flu……..PERIOD!
If the Virus is SO DEADLY, then why are the following not forced to get the Covid vaccine?
1) Illegal aliens
2) White house staff
3) Congress and their staffs
4) US courts and their staffs
5) CDC employees
6) FDA employees
7) US postal workers
8) Afghan refugees
9) Federal prisoners
10) Pfizer employees
1) If Covid is NOT a LIE why was the Fraudulent PCR test used?
2) If Covid is NOT a LIE than why can’t Doctors practice medicine?
3) If Covid is NOT a LIE than why is our Southern Border wide open?
4) If Covid is NOT a LIE than why aren't masks treated like a bio hazard?
Also, when the federal government began handing out money to hospitals based on the number of fake COVID patients they treated, all hope for truth and accuracy from hospitals and health care systems went out the window.
“Physicians are not scientists. They never studied and practiced science. If they had studied science, they would have known the difference between “Virus Isolate” (gunk or snot) and the isolated virus. An isolated virus has never been obtained or worked with….it is a fact. They should have also known that scientifically valid tests (PCR, Antigen/Rapid) can never be developed without the isolated virus. Hence, claims of the isolated virus and relevant testing reflect total ignorance and incompetence in science, leading to fraud.”
Supporting this excellent post with a statement and useful links.
There is an evil predator globalist technocratic elite agenda of eugenics/depopulation/genocide using bioweapon poison jabs, war, EMF radiation, starvation and economic collapse - THE GREAT RESET/AGENDA 2030/4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION to get rid of billions of 'useless eaters' and to use nano tech to turn the survivors into ROBOTIZED COMPLIANT SLAVES! WAKE UP AND RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! These are psychopath megalomaniacs who want to play god by turning all life into digitized metaverse mechanistic synthetic biology to be manipulated by their AI algorithms. A more demonic sickening idea is nearly impossible to imagine!
APPALLED AND HORRIFIED AT INSANE TYRANNICAL PROTOCOLS THAT HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH HEALTH AND EVERYTHING TO DO WITH TOTALITARIAN CONTROL! REVERSE THIS NOW!
MAKE THE WORLD AND AMERICA 2019 AND FREE AGAIN!
NO, I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE MORONIC SCARIANT SHMARIANT MONKEYSHINES! WAKE UP ALREADY!
TOTALLY CONDEMN BIDEN AND ALL OTHER POLS WHO HAVE NO POWER TO LAWLESSLY ACT LIKE AN EMPEROR OR DICTATOR AND DECREE JAB CROW 'SHOW ME YOUR PAPERS' FASCIST SEGREGATION/DISCRIMINATION/APARTHEID VIOLATIONS OF THE CONSTITUTION, THE NUREMBERG CODES AND EVERY CIVIL RIGHT IMAGINABLE.
NO GREEN NEW DEALS OR BUILD BACK BETTER FROM THE CRIMINAL TECHNOCRAT TYRANTS KLAUS SCHWAB AND HIS CRONIES FROM THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM.
STOP THE TERRIBLE TYRANNY OF THE TECHNOCRATS GLOBAL AGENDA OF TOTAL SURVEILLANCE AND CONTROL USING THE VIRUS AS EXCUSE AND PROPAGANDA TOOL!
NO MUZZLING STIFLING MASK MANDATES! NO FORCED VACCINES! END TORTUROUS DEVASTATING LOCK DOWNS NOW! I WANT MY LIFE BACK.
