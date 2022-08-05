One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“I’ve read this from start to finish. I agree with its contents.

The only place where this report is in my opinion too tame is in the assessment of motives of those behind this global fraud.” - Dr. Michael Yeadon

IN SUMMARY:

• The COVID-19 fraud is the work of international elites, the pharmaceutical

industry, and complicit politicians working to a globalist agenda, the purpose

of which appears to be the extinguishing of human rights and freedoms and

the dismantling of democracy for purposes of controlling populations and the

extortion of vast sums of money from countries on the basis that a disease,

COVID-19, invented by the WHO, poses a serious threat to their populations.



• Foundational to this agenda is the fraud that a novel coronavirus called SARS-

CoV-2 has been found in and isolated from human subjects and shown to be

causative of a disease called COVID-19. None of this has happened.



• The proposed remedy for this supposed killer virus is a spike protein produced

by a genetic sequence that is not found in nature but in a US patent from 2007.

The “vaccines” based on this sequence have killed many thousands of people

around the world and maimed and injured millions more.



• The statistical basis of this phantom pandemic has been determined by the

misapplication of a PCR method that has no established diagnostic (clinical)

specificity. It has not diagnosed a single case of a novel illness and has only

produced meaningless “COVID-19” case numbers.



• Accordingly, the New Zealand Government is complicit in the worldwide

COVID-19 fraud and thereby stands accused of reckless criminality, including

human rights abuses, crimes against humanity, democide, acts of terror and

mass murder

