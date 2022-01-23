Exposing The Darkness

David Watson
Jan 23, 2022

The true test of the future of our civilization will be whether the INDIVIDUALS responsible for this disaster are sufficiently punished, and whether we reform the medical industry and governments to ensure it never happens again. Anything less will signal the collapse of society, which will certainly be end times for many.

Castigator
Feb 1, 2022Edited

The quantitative data gathered in the field only confirms what was well known by Oct. 22, 2020, as presented in Slide 16 to the VRBPAC Advisory Committee meeting. Download: https://mega.nz/file/oxREDABS#CqvM5-wdD_Jf1sDZyAR6vRKW6idz3uMD-dXCq55HqPE

The slide lists the Guillain-Barré syndrome at the top, followed by Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and Transverse myelitis in the left column; the right column is appropriately headed with Deaths (note the plural!), followed by Pregnancy and birth outcomes, and the litany is rounded off with Vaccine enhanced disease. It is a fully documented, premeditated criminal act.

