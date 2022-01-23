One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The document reveals that within just 90 days after the EUA release of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, the company was already aware of voluntary adverse reaction reports that revealed 1,223 deaths and over 42,000 adverse reports describing a total of 158,893 adverse reactions. The reports originated from numerous countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, and other nations.

Aside from “general disorders,” the No. 1 most frequently reported category of mRNA vaccine adverse reactions was Nervous system disorders, clocking in at 25,957 reports.

Pfizer is Aware that Its Vaccine Can Cause “Enhanced Disease”

Report Reveals Women Suffer more Damage, Spontaneous Abortion

With more to come, the First Secret Document is Extremely Disturbing, you can download it and read some of the dirty stuff that the FDA knew about.

People need to WAKE UP!

