Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk
The document description was posted by Dr. Michael Yeadon on his Telegram channel. Dr.Michael Yeadon is a Former VP of Pfizer Pharmaceuticals
BNT162b2 5.3.6 Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports
The document reveals that within just 90 days after the EUA release of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, the company was already aware of voluntary adverse reaction reports that revealed 1,223 deaths and over 42,000 adverse reports describing a total of 158,893 adverse reactions. The reports originated from numerous countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, and other nations.
Aside from “general disorders,” the No. 1 most frequently reported category of mRNA vaccine adverse reactions was Nervous system disorders, clocking in at 25,957 reports.
Pfizer is Aware that Its Vaccine Can Cause “Enhanced Disease”
Report Reveals Women Suffer more Damage, Spontaneous Abortion
The true test of the future of our civilization will be whether the INDIVIDUALS responsible for this disaster are sufficiently punished, and whether we reform the medical industry and governments to ensure it never happens again. Anything less will signal the collapse of society, which will certainly be end times for many.
The quantitative data gathered in the field only confirms what was well known by Oct. 22, 2020, as presented in Slide 16 to the VRBPAC Advisory Committee meeting. Download: https://mega.nz/file/oxREDABS#CqvM5-wdD_Jf1sDZyAR6vRKW6idz3uMD-dXCq55HqPE
The slide lists the Guillain-Barré syndrome at the top, followed by Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and Transverse myelitis in the left column; the right column is appropriately headed with Deaths (note the plural!), followed by Pregnancy and birth outcomes, and the litany is rounded off with Vaccine enhanced disease. It is a fully documented, premeditated criminal act.