Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hawaiian Heartbreak Her-Story™'s avatar
Hawaiian Heartbreak Her-Story™
Nov 4, 2023

YOU GUYS! GO READ THE MOTH IN THE IRON LUNG! It talks about the history before Salk. And it's WACK. They were killing everyone with bug spray and making everyone believe it was polio. Meanwhile, since beginning they were experimenting with monkeys, horses and rabbits. A handful of vaccine inventors ended up killing thousands of kids, and then one of the guys killed himself. (and don't forget they also make vaccines with moth dna and moth disease dna. i refused flu shots as a child because i knew it was poison, but....i didn't know moth viral vectors were being used in flu shots since like the 70s. that's messed too because a bunch of people died from bug allergies in the trials. and now they're trying to get us all to eat bugs. fuck that).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Q Liberty's avatar
John Q Liberty
Sep 12, 2022

Following the theme: If all CO2 disappeared from the atmosphere, no plant life could exist because atmospheric CO2 is necessary for photosynthesis to take place. No plant life? No food chain, therefore no animal life. Needless to say, no human life. Worse than that, the planet would become an ice-ball (or very close to it.) Some CO2 warming is essential for life to exist in its present form.

Carbon cycle experts believe that we may have been spiraling to extinction in the 1800s. In planet earth's volcanic past, the main source of CO2 came from beneath the earth's crust. As plant life consumed CO2 down through the many centuries, that CO2 wasn't being replaced. Odd as it sounds, the industrial revolution helped restore a sense of carbon balance. Todays' fossil fuels are long-ago yesterday's carbon capture.

Odd, how often the climate change crowd fails to mention that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
105 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture