Exposing The Darkness

Russ D
Sep 1, 2022

Everything designed to take out the middle class and families. Democrats are pushing it. Republicans are doing nothing to stop it. It is you versus them. It is time people understood this and took care of business.

* XL pipeline shut down

* Baby formula plant shut down

* Hundreds of food processing plants shut down

* Oil refinery shut down

* Thousands of cattle mysteriously die at the same time

* Tens of millions of chickens destroyed

* Going EV when it is not at all feasible

* Refineries are not allowed to be built

* Giving away hundreds of billions to fruitless causes in Europe

* Pushing transgenderism.

* Pushing Satanism.

* Pushing abortion.

* Go read the 1963 hearings on communist subversion. Everything in that is happening now.

Susan Colosimo
Jul 12, 2023

You've done everything humanly possible that you can do and be rest assured that the responsibility of everyone listening is not your burden. Excellent Job my dear friend. And all of us who have listened to you consider you a God Send. Much Love and Respect and please sleep easy knowing all you did was all that was needed💪🙏❤👍

