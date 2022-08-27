Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics
Dangerous Engineering
THE HYBRID AGE: Nanotechnology and Cybernetics
CONVERGENCE OF KNOWLEDGE, TECHNOLOGY, AND SOCIETY: Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies
Intra-body nano-network. Brief summary
This summary originally shared in Spanish has been brought to English by Orwell City, together with an excerpt from La Quinta Columna’s program in which this work is presented.
From Nano-Communications to Body Area Networks: A Perspective on Truly Personal Communications
Nano-Sensor Modelling for Intra-Body Nano-Networks
In vivo wireless bcommunications: State-of-the-art and future directions
Nanotechnology, Anthropomorphic Matter and Human Machinery: An Exploration of the Longue Durée of Technological Vision
Global Governance 2025: at a Critical Juncture
Few experts believe that current governance instruments are adequate for those challenges. For example, direct modification of DNA at fertilization is widely researched with a goal of removing defective genes; however, discussions of future capabilities open the possibility for designing humans with unique physical, emotional, or cognitive abilities. The potential for dual-use of biotechnology will make the task of regulating and controlling current and new developments an exceptionally complex one. Governments will need unprecedented capacities to reach out beyond other governments, enabling them to work with a plethora of private actors, many of whom will not be amenable to traditional regulation. - Page 35
Human Augmentation - The Dawn of New Paradigm
Human Augmentation - Policy Horizons Canada
Human augmentation: Past, present and future
Transhumanism: the big fraud-towards digital slavery
DARPA's New Biotech Division Wants To Create A Transhuman Future
The Pentagon's advanced research wing has announced its latest budget — and whoa, does DARPA ever have some ambitious plans for the future. Their new Biotech unit will be harnessing biology for national security, and dealing with everything from stopping plagues to building synthetic soldiers.
DARPA's commitment to cutting-edge innovation is unquestioned. The very essence of the defense agency is to make sure that U.S. military technology is more sophisticated than that of the nation's rivals. Among its many current initiatives, DARPA is working on advanced robotics, an artificial human brain, next-gen robotic aircraft, advanced prosthetics, and self-teaching computers (if anyone's going to build a recursively improving AI it's going to be DARPA).
Darpa Total Information Awareness Logo
Moderna strategic alliances: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
