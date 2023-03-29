One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Real Truth Real News

The Pentagon, CIA, DoD, and DARPA along with Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and others have created CRISPR mRNA gene editing nano circuitry technology that works with 5G to kill remotely and control the minds and bodies of the population.

Professor states in front of lawyers anyone who administers these Pfizer mRNA Covid Vaccines is committing crimes against humanity and is a criminal.

Dr. Charles Morgan formerly with the CIA in a 2018 DARPA meeting talking to the U.S. Military about mRNA CRISPR gene editing technology says they can engineer a "unique thing" to kill only one person in the world. In this case, they used this mRNA technology to kill millions of innocent people in the world.

This is why through the PCR test they took everyone's DNA and put it in a database in order to target specific people and races in the future, not only to kill them but to control their thoughts and actions.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) refers to a wireless system comprised of two components: tags and readers. This RFID is in the Pfizer mRNA injections which are found in dead bodies. Scientists through autopsies show there is a parasite in the vaccine that lays an egg that bursts out and something comes out with tentacles. Experts through evidence confirm that mRNA injections are synthetic injection nanocircuits that work with 5G.

It's beyond what doctors know and what normal scientists know. We have to get every engineer and every military veteran who knows about nanoparticles, and nanotechnology to help us understand this because we have to know how to detach this from the body.

Full West Point lecture by Dr. Charles Morgan on Psycho-Neurobiology and War

Evidence Presented by La Quinta Columna Shows That Forced Trans-Humanization of Society Is Happening Now

