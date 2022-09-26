Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Laura Desmarais's avatar
Laura Desmarais
Sep 26, 2022

Thank you for getting this well written article out to us. God bless you.

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1 reply by Lioness of Judah Ministry
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Duchess
Sep 26, 2022

Should be widely distributed. These shots are killing people. And Trump was a disppointment.

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