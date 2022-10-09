Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Russ D's avatar
Russ D
Oct 9, 2022

I read an article the other day that Big Pharma was putting graphene and other garbage in Flu shots. As for me and my family we are staying away from ALL vaccines and in my case I'm staying away from doctors unless it's an emergency.

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Lee Muller's avatar
Lee Muller
Oct 9, 2022

Not sure why we need to treat this as a either-or situation. Anything that a person wants to experiment with is up for grabs.

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