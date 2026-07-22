Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

They allow to talk all we want on forums like this one. As long as our voices do not become too "loud" - to the point that we become a threat to them - they let us yap all we want, while they continue laughing in route to the bank. I don't know about you guys, but I'm sick and tired of talking!

As I've been saying for many years: If we do not take these demons out, they will certainly take us out!

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2h

this methodology has been around a long time in climate modeling, another field of pseudoscience

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