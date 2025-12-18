One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

DARPA-backed research is moving toward LIGHT-CONTROLLED SYSTEMS that instruct living cells to WRITE DNA AND RNA ON DEMAND.

By engineering protein complexes that respond to specific wavelengths, cells can be directed to assemble genetic sequences internally, no traditional chemistry required.

DARPA—who developed the Operation Warp Speed Death Jabs —now wants to inject people with "protein complexes" that, when hit with "different wavelengths of light" will "synthesize specific DNA or RNA sequences on demand."

DARPA = literal Nazis. Nuremberg for DARPA!

Partial transcription of clip

"Synthetic DNA and RNA molecules could enable a host of next-generation technologies crucial for national security and global well-being. However, current methods for creating these molecules from scratch face significant limitations in terms of their scale, complexity, and use of hazardous chemicals. DARPA's Generative Optogenetics Program.

"GO seeks to harness the power of light to direct the synthesis of DNA and RNA directly within living cells. If successful, this high-risk, high-reward research program has the potential to revolutionize medicine, agriculture, and manufacturing.

"GO aims to unlock an era of programmable biology where we can communicate with and direct cell behavior with unprecedented speed, precision, and reach via optical signals. Performers on GO will design protein complexes that, when expressed in a living cell, use light-triggered signaling to deliver genetic information, instructing cells to incorporate specific building blocks based on different wavelengths of light to synthesize specific DNA or RNA sequences on demand.

“The GO program focuses on two main research objectives. The first is achieving the core capability of synthesizing DNA or RNA directly in living cells using optical signals. The second focuses on developing error-mitigation methods that ensure high-fidelity nucleic acid synthesis.”

DARPA Nazis created the Covid death jabs:

