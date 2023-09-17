Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

ChicNotGeek
Sep 17, 2023

In 2007, I was introduced to the concept of transhumanism. I was active in the tech community affiliated with a major metropolitan university at the time, and transhumanist tech and projects was all the academics would talk about in closed circles. At present day, this concept is neither new nor in its beginning stages.

There are around 6 publicly disclosed brain-computer interaction projects listed in the DARPA site. No doubt there are more classified as top secret, or equivalent, that the public isn’t allowed to know about.

Only guessing here, but we’ve probably already been seeded by environmental means, but perhaps that was found not to be as effective as direct injection, which brings us to SC2/vax. Graphene can be naturally occurring, so it’s already biocompatible with human bodies.

If the public is roughly 16/17 years “behind” in the information, (based on the 2007 year from above), then what is happening now, is for something happening 16/17 years in the future ... 2030 or thereabouts. And where have we seen that year mentioned before?

Martin Founds's avatar
Martin Founds
Sep 17, 2023

Not so far fetched as one might think. Mad scientists are pushing the boundaries way too far. Put them on a deserted island and let them practice on each other. Then let’s analyse the consequences.

After the radiation experiments in the USA on innocent civilians I believe anything. They are worse than Mengele.

