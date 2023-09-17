One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

DARPA Nano-Technology Injections: “So what they've done is, through the injection they put nanobots in the form of graphene oxide and hydrogel into your bodies” - Dr. Steve Hotze

"And there are companies, like INBRAIN Neuroelectronics that use graphene oxide to interface with the brain to create a receiver and transmitter that can be used to control people's behavior.

This is how we do it. It's transhumanism. And that's what we have to fight and fight against."

A military officer from DARPA attending a Pfizer-sponsored legal conference on vaccines

The Pentagon's advanced research wing has announced its latest budget — and whoa, does DARPA ever have some ambitious plans for the future. Their new Biotech unit will be harnessing biology for national security, and dealing with everything from stopping plagues to building synthetic soldiers.

DARPA's commitment to cutting-edge innovation is unquestioned. The very essence of the defense agency is to make sure that U.S. military technology is more sophisticated than that of the nation's rivals. Among its many current initiatives, DARPA is working on advanced robotics, an artificial human brain, next-gen robotic aircraft, advanced prosthetics, and self-teaching computers (if anyone's going to build a recursively improving AI it's going to be DARPA).

Darpa Total Information Awareness Logo

Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics

The truth about the presence of Nanotechnology in the CV kill shots is hidden in plain sight in their own documents. Why do most health freedom movement leaders continue to avoid the subject, focusing solely on Spike protein damage?

"At this time, there should be no further discussion regarding the presence of nanotechnology in the C19 shots. Even the government sees this as a valid scientific truth." - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

"I compiled all the evidence we have into this article that prove Graphene Oxide, Graphene Hydroxide and other Graphene variants are in fact being injected into people by governments and Big Pharma"- Dr. Ariyana Love

Share

Refer a friend

Related articles:

DARPA Unmasked. Meet DARPA, an opaque rabbit hole of war technology financed largely unwittingly by the hard-earned treasure of the American taxpayer

Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics

SHOCKING - Here is What Really is in the Vaccines

This Is What Total Destruction of the Immune System by mRNA Nanoparticle Bioweapon Looks Like…

What Puts the Kill in the Kill Shot?

‘The Bioweapon Is the Shot’: Diana West Warns About the Dark and Evil Nature of the COVID ‘Vaccine’ Program

Coming Soon to a Hospital Near You: Curing Anxiety by Injecting Your Brain With Graphene Oxide

SECRET HISTORY: Military Spraying the Flu, RULE 23 and BIO WARFARE on Citizens

The Inventor of the Polio Vaccine Wanted To Depopulate the World

How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide

PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal