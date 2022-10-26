Exposing The Darkness

Marc Mullie
Oct 28, 2022

Great links. Thank you.

This evidence, coupled with 'no mRNA in the vials', points to a teleological (goal-directed) depopulation agenda by CHEMICAL poisoning, and not 'biochemical' poisoning by spike proteins

Let us reverse-engineer the Covid hoax as a eugenicist plot:

1. Invent a virus which does not exist.

2. Portray this fake 'virus' as a 3-D structure that has 'spike proteins' (SPs) on its surface.

3. Tell people the SPs are the cause of a disease called 'Covid 19', when in fact they are the effect ('spiculated' intracellular vesicles) from toxic oxidative causes.

4. Tell people we need a jab with mRNA to stimulate our adaptive immune systems to produce antibodies against the SP when in fact it is a Trojan Horse jab with toxic deadly chemicals and no mRNA.

5. Increase FEAR and the desire for more jabs by inventing a test tailored to detect human RNA (PCR) to drive the mantra of 'asymptomatic' transmission.

6. Use the fear to drive boosters and gradually increase the amount of toxic chemicals in people to attain the 'median lethal dose'.

7. Obfuscate: allow hundreds of prominent bloggers to become controlled opposition by promoting the 'SP toxin' myth. Berenson, Kirsch, Malone etc etc

8. Achieve 2 goals with one shot: death by graphene oxide electrical events (brain and heart) as well as endothelial nano-slicing and clotting, and the conversion of the 'not-yet-dead' human organism into a 'graphenated' 'modulatable' bioelectric receiver/emitter.

Satan must be proud of his Darwinist, Malthusian, eugenicist minions.

Marc Mullie MD

27 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
OUTRAGED HUMAN
Oct 26, 2022

This is the core of this crime. Covid is OXIDATIVE STRESS caused by toxicity of this nanotechnology. BioNTech stands for bio nanotechnology

2 replies
