One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

La Quinta Columna recently published its findings and conclusions on the strange, self-assembling nanotech they discovered in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines via optical microscopy analysis. The objects found in the vaccines correspond with known items in the scientific records. The conclusions they’ve come to seem quite clear: the well-documented scientific goal to use nanotechnology in living human beings to form networks capable of controlling several nanomachines is currently being deployed in the COVID - 19 vaccines, which amounts to the most intrusive assault against humanity in all of recorded history.

Ricardo Delgado: All the vaccines tested ( Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Moderna), contain nanotechnology exclusively.

Irrefutable Proof of Self Assembly Structures in C19 Shots - Time Lapsed Videos Show Microchip like Structures Assembling and Disassembling - (Updated Video Links)

Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor, and Dr. Ana Mihalcea

Recently doctors and scientists of La Quinta Columna called out Drs. Cole and McCullough for “throwing shade on their research and that of other scientists around the world showing the presence of graphene oxide in the covid shots. “

Basically, Drs. Cole and McCullough want us to believe that the presence of GO in vaccines is a conspiracy theory. Is it? The truth can be easily found in multiple studies published on the NIH website.

Prove all things; hold fast that which is good - 1 Thessalonians 5:21

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics

What Puts the Kill in the Kill Shot?

‘The Bioweapon Is the Shot’: Diana West Warns About the Dark and Evil Nature of the COVID ‘Vaccine’ Program

Hidden in Plain Sight on NIH Website: The mRNA-LNP Platform’s Lipid Nanoparticle Component Used in Preclinical Vaccine Studies Is Highly Inflammatory

Dr. Michael Yeadon: Anyone Involved in Initiatives To Nudge People Into Receiving These Injections Is a Murderer

Dr. Michael Yeadon: The Most Important Single Message I’ve Ever Written

Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document

The Inventor of the Polio Vaccine Wanted To Depopulate the World

How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide

PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal

THE COVID-19 FRAUD and WAR ON HUMANITY