SHOCKING - Here is What Really is in the Vaccines
Evidence presented by La Quinta Columna shows that forced Trans-humanization of society is happening now.
La Quinta Columna recently published its findings and conclusions on the strange, self-assembling nanotech they discovered in the Pfizer mRNA vaccines via optical microscopy analysis. The objects found in the vaccines correspond with known items in the scientific records. The conclusions they’ve come to seem quite clear: the well-documented scientific goal to use nanotechnology in living human beings to form networks capable of controlling several nanomachines is currently being deployed in the COVID - 19 vaccines, which amounts to the most intrusive assault against humanity in all of recorded history.
Ricardo Delgado: All the vaccines tested ( Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen, and Moderna), contain nanotechnology exclusively.
Irrefutable Proof of Self Assembly Structures in C19 Shots - Time Lapsed Videos Show Microchip like Structures Assembling and Disassembling - (Updated Video Links)
Dr. David Nixon, Dr. Shimon Yanowitz and Electrical Engineer Matt Taylor, and Dr. Ana Mihalcea
Recently doctors and scientists of La Quinta Columna called out Drs. Cole and McCullough for “throwing shade on their research and that of other scientists around the world showing the presence of graphene oxide in the covid shots. “
Basically, Drs. Cole and McCullough want us to believe that the presence of GO in vaccines is a conspiracy theory. Is it? The truth can be easily found in multiple studies published on the NIH website.
Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity
Potential of graphene-based materials to combat COVID-19: properties, perspectives, and prospects
Three-dimensional self-assembly of graphene oxide and DNA into multifunctional hydrogels
Lipid Nanoparticles and Their Hydrogel Composites for Drug Delivery: A Review
GRAPHENE OXIDE PATHOGEN FOUND ON FACE MASKS & SWABS.
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good - 1 Thessalonians 5:21
Great links. Thank you.
This evidence, coupled with 'no mRNA in the vials', points to a teleological (goal-directed) depopulation agenda by CHEMICAL poisoning, and not 'biochemical' poisoning by spike proteins
Let us reverse-engineer the Covid hoax as a eugenicist plot:
1. Invent a virus which does not exist.
2. Portray this fake 'virus' as a 3-D structure that has 'spike proteins' (SPs) on its surface.
3. Tell people the SPs are the cause of a disease called 'Covid 19', when in fact they are the effect ('spiculated' intracellular vesicles) from toxic oxidative causes.
4. Tell people we need a jab with mRNA to stimulate our adaptive immune systems to produce antibodies against the SP when in fact it is a Trojan Horse jab with toxic deadly chemicals and no mRNA.
5. Increase FEAR and the desire for more jabs by inventing a test tailored to detect human RNA (PCR) to drive the mantra of 'asymptomatic' transmission.
6. Use the fear to drive boosters and gradually increase the amount of toxic chemicals in people to attain the 'median lethal dose'.
7. Obfuscate: allow hundreds of prominent bloggers to become controlled opposition by promoting the 'SP toxin' myth. Berenson, Kirsch, Malone etc etc
8. Achieve 2 goals with one shot: death by graphene oxide electrical events (brain and heart) as well as endothelial nano-slicing and clotting, and the conversion of the 'not-yet-dead' human organism into a 'graphenated' 'modulatable' bioelectric receiver/emitter.
Satan must be proud of his Darwinist, Malthusian, eugenicist minions.
Marc Mullie MD
This is the core of this crime. Covid is OXIDATIVE STRESS caused by toxicity of this nanotechnology. BioNTech stands for bio nanotechnology