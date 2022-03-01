Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Bert Powers
Mar 1, 2022

Love it, hidden in plain sight. Just like all of this nonsense and fear projection for the last two years. Nothing but mass murder and culling the herd. Hate to say this but people who fell for this and took those kill shots of their own free will, may have to suffer with nobody to blame but themselves.

Judy Sherfey
Mar 1, 2022

I have found that to be the pattern! Chemtrails, fluoride, school curricula which have devolved, Masonic signaling from the pulpit, the Moderna contract was completely ‘censored’ and on and on.

The attack is against _____ in America...everything. Everything. But especially reproduction, clear thinking, health, and faith. Makes me want to get pregnant, go to church and study the Bible in Greek while drinking an organic green smoothie.

