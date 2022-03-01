Hidden in Plain Sight on NIH Website: The mRNA-LNP Platform’s Lipid Nanoparticle Component Used in Preclinical Vaccine Studies Is Highly Inflammatory
Edward Dowd: " My Canadian friends might be interested here as well. Justin’s Acuitas makes this up north. "
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.
More proof of Premeditated Genocide by the mRNA Bioweapon designed to cull the “useless eaters”.
Criminal world governments are facilitating the bioweapon attack on their citizens. I’m sure that "Justin’s Acuitas” is just the tip of the iceberg. All are hidden in plain sight.
The mRNA-LNP platform's lipid nanoparticle component used in preclinical vaccine studies is highly inflammatory
mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing
Allegations of Genetic Harm to Newborn Females are Easy to Verify
Related articles:
Premeditated GENOCIDE: Pfizer mRNA Integrates into your DNA.The FDA and the SEC were aware of "Undesirable Side Effects" of experimental Gene Therapy masqueraded as "Safe and Effective" vaccines
Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk
The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"
Love it, hidden in plain sight. Just like all of this nonsense and fear projection for the last two years. Nothing but mass murder and culling the herd. Hate to say this but people who fell for this and took those kill shots of their own free will, may have to suffer with nobody to blame but themselves.
I have found that to be the pattern! Chemtrails, fluoride, school curricula which have devolved, Masonic signaling from the pulpit, the Moderna contract was completely ‘censored’ and on and on.
The attack is against _____ in America...everything. Everything. But especially reproduction, clear thinking, health, and faith. Makes me want to get pregnant, go to church and study the Bible in Greek while drinking an organic green smoothie.