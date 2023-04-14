One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jason Watton August 5th, 2021

Meet DARPA, an opaque rabbit hole of war technology financed largely unwittingly by the hard-earned treasure of the American taxpayer. As society and morality - the stitching that binds society together - have steadily deteriorated over the years ever more disturbing creatures have poked their heads out from DARPA's rabbit hole, shedding ever more light on their black budget programs.

What follows is a hard look at one of those creatures - DARPA's transhumanist agenda.

Given vaccines play a large role in DARPA's agenda, this video is recommended as a pre-requisite before continuing.

Now without further ado, let's let Elon kick us off on our DARPA journey:

Enter the Upcoming Population Control Grid:

Darpa Total Information Awareness Logo

Moderna strategic alliances: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation - Moderna SEC Filing

