Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin's avatar
Justin
Nov 15, 2022

I've long felt that this operation is in place to kill off people who currently are draining the system in terms of medical and healthcare budgets, as well as pension obligations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Legallady4's avatar
Legallady4
Nov 15, 2022

Paul Alexander wrote months ago this is a DoD op. He was an advisor in the Trump admin at the time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture