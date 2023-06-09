IMPORTANT: The COVID 19 Bioweapons Are “Nano Technology Enabled” – The National Nanotechnology Initiative
"At this time, there should be no further discussion regarding the presence of nanotechnology in the C19 shots. Even the government sees this as a valid scientific truth." - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea
The omission of the discussion of nanotechnology by the “freedom movement” -except a few - seems so obviously out of place. I point out, you cannot have freedom without truth.We should also remember the vehemence of prohibiting the discussion of graphene oxide by world experts like Astrid Stuckelberger in Stockholm at “Health Freedom Conference” - as obvious forced narrative control…
To put the matter to rest, and point out the nonsensical nature of denial of the C19 bioweapon as nanotechnology, I would like to review the nanotechnology budget to the President for 2023. - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD
Moderna strategic alliances: Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
