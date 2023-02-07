⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Celeste Solum February 03, 2023

WHAT WILL YOU LEARN?

Inserting the Hybrid

Molecular Breeding

Conquer the world using synthetic enzymes



Write the Code for Designer Life?

Synthetic guided what? AI? Entities?

Embedded IP Addresses Exposed

Beware of Humanized Antibodies from foreign creatures!

How this technology impacts you

CHANGING THE WORLD, ONE SEQUENCE AT A TIME

Empowering scientific discoveries with advanced DNA manufacturing and design solutions.

We live in a day and age where man has arrogantly purged the living God from His original design. With great hubris mankind is engineering a counterfeit. It is an alien world where a plant looks like a plant but is synthetic. An animal has the appearance of a particular animal, but is a fabricated monstrosity. In this foreign landscape, humans are being reconstructed into hybrids and synthetic lifeforms. Unlocking the genome was not about peering into the mysteries of creation but seizing the blueprint of life and modifying its entirety. Scientists determined for all of us, biology should be like engineered- revolving around designing, building, manipulating, and replicating the building blocks of life- much like a child uses blocks to build mini empires. The only difference is that these are BioBricks the Lego's of Synthetic Biology.

You are witnessing largest massive reconstruction project and will see the day where it is schemed, that all biological life is lab-generated under a hierarchy of manifestation gods and goddesses of old, and ancient species being resurrected from the dust.

I will be focusing on the work of one company, SynBio, but you must know that there are thousands, if not millions conducting this same research and implementing the agenda.

The process uses Synthetic Biology, a revolutionary biotechnology, where engineering methods are used to "craft" and engineer organisms with precise evolutionary characteristics. In the words of the company SynBio, “This cutting-edge system leverages the power of enzyme engineering, gene synthesis, sequencing and editing to unlock revolutionary possibilities for biological design.” Translated this means that you now longer have the function that God designed you for, rather, your function will be transformed to serve the desires of the green agenda.

Unfortunately, we must go into the weeds to expose this nefarious agenda. To accomplish awareness and wisdom-we must all take a Synthetic Biology Primer to learn the language of this system and how you can identify it.

What I learned was truly horrifying! This exploration into the abyss of darkness has changed my prayer life significantly. What you will come away with is the understanding of the war against all biological life, as well as a better understanding about the War Against God's Food provision.

Mankind has truly been turned over to his reprobate mind. As Believer's in Jesus Christ, we must stand firmly against the redesign of God's creation. We cannot afford to be fearful, complacent, or apathetic. These days are ones for courage and boldness.

Faith Lesson:

There are three take away's we can ponder as we dive into synthetic biology.



So, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God. 1 Corinthians 10:31

Know in your heart of faith that God knows you need nutritious food.



Jesus said to them, “I am the bread of life; whoever comes to me shall not hunger, and whoever believes in me shall never thirst. John 6:35

Know in your heart of faith that when you seek Jesus first as He is the bread off life that you will never hunger or thirst.



And God said, “Behold, I have given you every plant yielding seed that is on the face of all the earth, and every tree with seed in its fruit. You shall have them for food. Genesis 1:29

God has given plants and other foods to you-humans for food. He has the power to remove this technology from food or to provide you with food. He has done it in the Bible, so why not now?

ENZYME ENGINEERING

Enzyme engineering or protein engineering can be defined as the process through which the sequence of amino acids is changed by recombinant DNA mutation into designer proteins or enzymes.

DNA synthesis is the creation of artificial DNA molecules.

How deep does this rabbit hole go? Just look at this one element of synthetic biology-synthetic enzymes:

All of these products will be broken down into their elementary molecules to be synthetically re-engineered.

Faith Lesson:

They [priests] are to teach My people the difference between the holy and the profane, and show them how to discern between the clean and the unclean. Ezekiel 44:23

This is one of our jobs and calling, to be Light to this world.

Know this my dear brethren, that Synthetic Biology including enzyme and protein engineering, are profane and Anti-Christ (not the Anti Christ, but His system). Anything that substitutes God and His original creation is profane and mocks the living God.

REVOLUTIONARY TIMELINE

The kings of the earth take their stand and the rulers gather together, against the LORD and against His Anointed One: “Let us break Their chains and cast away Their cords.” The One enthroned in heaven laughs; the Lord taunts them… Psalm 2:2-4

The scientific magicians claim their work is revolutionary. According to the Strong's Concordance, revolutionary is tequphah, meaning coming around in a circuit. Just as the Satan tainted the blood of man, beast, using the fallen heavenly host in Genesis 6:6, there is nothing new under the sun. In scientific delusion we are back to the drawing board of tarnishing biological life at the molecular level.

Synthetic biology is about opening the door of Pandora’s Box to enhance and augment life– leading scientists closer than ever before towards building entirely new forms of functional, living entities through chemical rearrangement at its simplistic level-the molecule.

Augment: Allowing for a fixing to take place while not changing the original structure.

Enhance: Making it better than the original, dissing the original Creator.

REPLACING GOD'S CREATION USING GENOME SYNTHESIS

Synthetic biology revealed deeper levels of insight into genes, genomes and molecular structures that have enabled them to begin “writing” their own artificial biological codes. It is said that we have 24,000 genes forming the swirling ladder of life.

Over the past 50 years, advances in gene synthesis have been leading researchers ever closer toward attempting complex mammal genomes and even our own God-given human DNA.

Unfortunately, to understand what is taking place in our food supply we need to understand some terminology, concepts, and understandings. After all, engineers are building this counterfeit system, need I say more?

Faith Lesson:

If it sounds too good to be true except from God and His Word, then it is too good to be true, a counterfeit, fraud and dangerous.

that is, the one whose coming is in accord with the activity of Satan, with all power and signs and false wonders,

2 Thessalonians 2:9

Do not be carried away by varied and strange teachings; for it is good for the heart to be strengthened by grace, not by foods, through which those who were so occupied were not benefited. Hebrews 13:9

DNA SYNTHESIS AND ASSEMBLY SOLUTIONS

For brevity’s sake it is important to note that the PCR is to drive evolutionary mutagenesis. This DNA process uses Golden Gate technology.

Graphene plasmonics offers a path to scalable photonic quantum computing by 2025. Why should you care?

Plasmonics contains a Golden Gate Bridge. The Egyptians, Freemasons, and occultists speak of the Gate of God, known and referred to as the Golden Gate.

The Greek writer Macrobius called these Gates of God, which is the worship of Baal, gates on the ecliptic, through which the souls ascended and descended to Heaven, the Gates of the Sun. This is because not only mortal man but also the Sun dies and is reborn in the precessional cycle at the very same gates. When the Sun resides on the gates of the Sun at an equinox or solstice, it represents a Galactic Alignment and Great Celestial Conjunction.

Why am I sharing this? Because on December 21, 2020, we left the last 26,000-year Processional Cycle. We are on a flex point in this Precesssional, where earth's most dangerous cataclysms have occurred.

In Egyptology, the Goddess of the Milky Way was ‘Bat’. One of the animals making up this SARSCoV2 hybrid abomination is the bat, one year before entrance into the next 26,000 Processional Cycle. This is not an accident. Nor is it an accident that researchers and scientists were calling upon the sweet influences of planetary and cosmological alignments to potentiate or amplify the vaccine that would change mankind from a human to a synthetic entity.

Faith Lesson:

Whether you call this system DNA Synthesis, Assembly, or Graphene Plasmonics- it is idolatry, pure and simple.

“Behold, you trust in deceptive words to no avail. Will you steal, murder, commit adultery, swear falsely, make offerings to Baal, and go after other gods that you have not known, and then come and stand before me in this house, which is called by my name, and say, ‘We are delivered!’—only to go on doing all these abominations? (Jeremiah 7:8-10)

DNA/RNA WRITING

Molecular Breeding

SynBio Technologies has developed the most comprehensive platforms of oligo synthesis, gene synthesis, high-throughput oligo pool synthesis, library synthesis and RNA synthesis. We routinely synthesize over 3 million base pairs of gene sequences each month including:

Protein production,

Protein production do most of their work in cells and are required for the structure, function, and regulation of the body's tissues and organs. Proteins are made up of hundreds or thousands of smaller units called amino acids

Antibody discovery [drug discovery to change of function]

Small or Large. Organic or metallic compounds that bind to proteins inside the body, thereby altering their function.

Proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines are produced using synthetic chemistry, using recombinant DNA technology inside living cells.



Genetically engineered vaccine,

Genetic editing vaccines are most commonly administered by injection (intramuscular or subcutaneous) or infusion, and less commonly and for DNA, by gene gun or electroporation.

Electroporation is process of applying a high-voltage electrical pulse (5 or 6G) to a living cell, causing temporary permeability of the cell membrane, through which a foreign material such as DNA may pass.



While viral vectors have their own mechanisms to be taken up into cells, DNA and RNA must be introduced into cells via a method of transfection.

Transfection is Introduction of a segment of DNA or RNA into a cell by means of one of a variety of physical or chemical methods or through viral infection.



Oligo Pool Synthesis

No, Oligo Pools are not health spas. Here is what they accomplish:

Design native DNA sequences. These are synthetic.

Developing de novo DNA sequences. Renewing God's biological creation? I think not.

Design new genes, chassis, operons, pathways and genomes. Disposing with the original design and creation provided by God? Stand firm against this notion.

DNA variant libraries of mutations that God did not make, but rather evolutionists with an agenda.

"Improved": proteins, the lie being that these are better than God provided for you and your food.

Gene orthologs testing is introducing a gene that from different organisms by descent from the DNA of a common ancestor and that may or may not have the same function. This is the why they are mixing the species, to taint the blood supply of humans consequently you are not eligible for salvation.

"Optimized antibodies," This is a process of enhancement where you or your foods function is better than God provided. This is an outright lie.

Molecular breeding,

What is Molecular Breeding? I am glad you asked! Molecular breeding, or MAS, refers to the technique of using DNA markers that are tightly linked to evolutionary traits known as phenotypes, to assist in a selection scheme for a particular breeding objective. This can be either be Directed Evolution or Experimental Evolution.

Faith Lesson:

I, for one, do not want to take part in any evolutionary molecular breeding experiment. May the power off the written Word be applied to the wicked people conducting this "science".

Add iniquity to their iniquity, And may they not come into Your righteousness. May they be blotted out of the book of life And may they not be recorded with the righteous. Psalm 69:27-28

At SynBio Technologies, they take synthesis to their new process called, deep gene synthesis which includes codon optimization. These codons, in part, are responsible for your longevity and are words written by God in your DNA.

The new artificial codons are patented. The process includes artificial intelligence aided assembly to ensure the “timely and efficient delivery” for "drug and vaccine delivery:. This language is reminiscent of the COVID “safe and effective” terminology where the they dropped the critical word, "depopulation".

The following statement from SynBio should brand them as terrorists, “With comprehensive oligoand gene synthesis platforms, we are capable of synthesizing over 3 million base pairs each month to create proteins, antibodies, vaccines, biofuels and more – changing our world one sequence at a time.”

Faith Lesson:

Some may trust in pharmaceutical codon optimization for longevity, but as for me and my house I will trust the Lord:

The fear of the Lord prolongs life, but the years of the wicked will be short. Proverbs 10:27

DNA READING

SynBio Technologies provides DNA sequencing services to scientific researchers and industrial customers around the world. They use the Sanger DNA Sequencing for normal biosynthesis and cloning projects. They engage in generational sequencing (NGS) for the analysis of transcriptome and genome.

Transcriptome: The complete set of messenger RNA molecules (written transcripts) produced in a cell or a population of cells.

In the Bible an angel can be a messenger. As we look at this technology we should keep this in mind.

Faith Lesson:

Whether you take the view that I do, that this messenger being inserted in the DNA is the Mark, or possibly a metaphor for flaming mountain of Wormwood bittering the waters, mentioned in Revelation which could include your body-see the Plagues of Exodus. Know this, the mRNA is a wicked messenger. With each passing day as man and beast fall after exposure to this wicked messenger, this is being confirmed to humanity.

A wicked messenger falls into adversity,

But a faithful envoy brings healing. Proverbs: 13:17

DNA EDITING

SynBio's team utilizes CRISPR-Cas9 technology, and advanced DNA design and synthesis, to achieve gene/genome editing and screening. They use services including ready-to-use sgRNA synthesis.

*sg is synthetic guided

My question? Synthetic guided what? AI? Entity?

They also engage in:

sgRNA vector construction,

CRISPR sgRNA library synthesis (library of mutations)

Genome editing services. This is scissor technology to cut out out replacing with segment that drives the new desired function.

Vectors are never good. Synthetic-biologically engineered vectors can shape future gene therapeutic approaches as well as the structure and function of your body. Scientific magicians designed these vectors to turn genes on and off at critical places for desired function.

Engineered CRISPR systems contain two components:

A guide RNA (gRNA or sgRNA), and

A CRISPR-associated endonuclease (Cas protein).

This short synthetic RNA is composed of a scaffold sequence necessary bind to the genomic target to be modified. You can think of this scaffold binder as glue.

Other products covered by these companies include:

Diagnostic DNA probes,

The probe is labeled with a radioactive or chemical tag that allows its binding to be visualized using imaging equipment.

Precision Medicine,

Precision medicine, sometimes known as "personalized medicine" is an innovative approach to tailoring healthcare based upon the unique DNA in your blood.

Protein production, Antibody discovery,Vaccine Making

Novel enzymes,

This novelty could be in its source, physio-chemical, kinetics, structural or functionality.

Molecular breeding

Synbio Technologies uses proprietary algorithms to facilitate and expedite the antibody discovery process. Their antibody discovery services include:

Hybridoma sequencing (What pops out to me is the prefix HYBRID in hybridoma.)

Hybridoma technology is a method for producing large numbers of identical antibodies, called monoclonal antibodies. Once inserted into the body they turn your body into a bioreactor.



Immune repertoire sequencing

The immune repertoire is making a map of different sub-types an organism's immune system that makes of immunoglobulins or T-cell receptors.

Antibody design and production

Making synthetic drug-like antibodies (proteins) that can easily invade your body without detection.

AI-guided heavy chain and light chain pairing

Pairing heavy and light chain sequences from a clone prior to downstream analysis enables them to analyze both chains as one clone.

Antibody humanization

Humanized antibodies are antibodies from non-human species whose protein sequences have been modified to increase their similarity to antibody variants produced naturally in humans. Scientist claim these antibodies, used primarily in monoclonal antibodies are not chimeric, but they are chimeric.

Affinity maturation

Affinity maturation is the process by which TFH cell-activated B cells produce antibodies with increased affinity for antigen during the course of an immune response.

sdAb (Single Domain Antibody)

A single-domain antibody is a peptide chain of amino acids known as long heavy-chain antibody, or of a common IgG.

Within this synthesis process libraries of mutations have been collected and archived.

Faith Lesson:

As we examine the future mankind and food-food warfare, we must now consider synthetically guided vector constructs, gods that our fathers and their father’s never knew, and yet was prophesied:

They sacrificed unto devils, not to God; to gods whom they knew not, to new gods that came newly up, whom your fathers feared not. Deuteronomy 32:18

Who will be your master?

ANTIBODY SERVICES

SynBio Technologies provides a broad range of DNA technologies for antibody services. Their technical platforms span all stages of antibody discovery by integrating antibody genes sequence, antibody design, antibody humanization, and antibody genes synthesis, recombinant antibody expression, monoclonal antibody preparation and polyclonal antibody preparation.

Polyclonal antibodies (pAbs) are a complex mixture of several antibodies that are usually produced by different B-cell clones of an animal.

I know that the above is a mouthful. Remember the first time that you heard about humanized mice? Now we staring into the abyss of humanized antibodies!

What is a humanized antibody? Humanized antibodies are antibodies from non-human specieswhose protein sequences have been modified to increase their similarity to antibody variants. You can think of this as a camouflaged, chimeric, foreign antibody invasion of man and beast.



Let me provide an example. There are creatures in the animal kingdom that can perform various desired functions by the Green Religion devotees, such as living without water or air (Tartrigrades, Little Water Bears) or the ability to grow multiple organs on demand, such as the Spiny Mouse. Researchers are merging their genes with our genes, without our consent, in a xenotransplantation experiment, under the auspices of Directed Evolution.

Why? Simply to taint the blood of God's most precious handiwork, man. Furthermore, to adapt the humans and their food to a terraformed earth, hostile to humanity, to beguile you that life must be adapted for space exploration to distant planets or stars. These adapted or modified humans you will no longer be truly human created in the Divine Image of God. Nobody can mess with the Divine Image of God and not expect serious consequences.

Faith Lesson:

The Bible literally means what it says. Everything was created with to its own kind, not species nor clades. You may not venture into the Old Testament because it is the "law". We must use the whole counsel of God in the War Against Biological Life for it is our Handbook for Life.



‘You are to keep My statutes. You shall not breed together two kinds of your cattle; you shall not sow your field with two kinds of seed, nor wear a garment upon you of two kinds of material mixed together. Leviticus 19:19



And in that you saw the iron mixed with common clay, they will combine with one another in the seed of men; but they will not adhere to one another, even as iron does not combine with pottery. Daniel 2:43

WRITING DNA BY GENOME SYNTHESIS

Link

Synthetic biology has made vital steps forward with the advent of genome synthesis discovering deeper levels of insight into genes, genomes and molecular structures that have enabled scientists to begin “writing” our own biological codes. Our understanding on basic life forms is now at its greatest level ever, but do we have the wisdom to play God?

How is possible to edit your genetic code? Just like the Hebrew language has a numerical value for each letter, in the case of genetic engineering substitute letters are inserted into the genetic code-the DNA alphabet (A, T, C, G), the RNA alphabet (A, U, C, G) with the objective to redesign you for certain deep agenda functions.



Scientists have seen success tweaking unnatural genes leading them ever closer toward attempting grander experiments using complex mammal genomes and even our own natural human DNA.

Faith Lesson:

Any redesign should be addressed to the spiritual not the physical and is addressed in the Bible where Paul says says, "we have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge after the image of its creator." Colossians 3:10

PROTEIN & PEPTIDE PURIFICATION

With an experienced research team and leading recombinant protein expression platform, SynBio Technologies provides customers with recombinant protein expression and purification services using their four purification platforms. This sounds like predictive programming straight out of the X-Files.

Companies are making huge batches of mutant proteins that need purification. Purification of the target is two-fold:

To ensure the batch will accomplish its desired function once inserted.

Distancing it from its original design and function by the Creator.

This purification process uses fermentation. Let me mention, that according to Scripture a little leaven can spoil the whole lot.

Faith Lesson:

We are to draw closer to our Savior Jesus Christ we should not purposefully wander off the edge of the cliff like lemmings, even though the Holy Writ does say, We like sheep have all gone astray..

Draw near to God and He will draw near to you. Cleanse your hands, you sinners; and purify your hearts, you double-minded. James 4:8

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY

SynBio aims to empower scientific discoveries by providing access to advanced synthetic biology tools and services. They have established a proprietary bio-design, biosynthesis, and bio-learning platform and are currently injecting it into the commercial synthetic biology pipeline. Their synthetic biology services include:

DNA sequencing,

Vector design,

DNA synthesis,

Strain construction,

Genome editing,

Directed evolution,

When compared with traditional molecular cloning technique, artificial gene synthesis relies on the chemical method to compound DNA sequences without a template. This method allows the sequence to be natural or edited. Today, researchers are more willing to compound complicated living systems; as a result, the research direction has changed from modifying “part” to “whole” biological lifeforms, whether simple or complex.

From gene circuits and metabolic pathways to synthetic mini gene groups and even artificial life, gene synthesis is being applied almost everywhere.

Strain construction is microbial engineering including strain propagation, cell production, metabolite fermentation, and utilization of microbial functions.

The rationale given by scientists to change our genomic coding is to presumably solve human health issues and providing new therapeutic opportunities for disease management, and developing more "efficient" pharmaceutical medicine. These are a plausible cover-story when it all goes awry.

Faith Lesson:

God brings order out of chaos, not vice versa. Furthermore, His way is simple- in every way not convoluted and complex.

Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning. Of His own will He brought us forth by the word of truth, that we might be a kind of firstfruits of His creatures. James 1:17-18

TRANSFORMATIONAL CRISPR/CAS9

Based on CRISPR-Cas9’s powerful genome editing capabilities, researchers have transformed the bacteria’s natural immune system into a gene editing tool. CRISPR-Cas9 is in its third generation of gene editing tools following ZFN and TALEN.

Below you will find the terms that you will see during the CRISPR/Cas9 process. I am including the definitions so that you familiarize yourself with the terminology so that you can identify when your food is being CRISPR/Cas9 modified.

Knock-out: Cas9 can cut the target genome and form double strand breaks of DNA. Under normal circumstances, cells will repair broken DNA. Base insertion or deletion usually occurs in the process of repair, causing frame shift mutations, resulting in the target gene losing its function, enabling gene knockouts.

Knock-in: In the case that the DNA double-strand breaks, if the DNA "repair template" is inserted into the cell. This genetic fragment recombined based on the repair template, thus enabling gene knock-in.



Repression or Activation: One important characteristic of Cas9 is that it can autonomously bind and cut the target gene by inactivating the two domains through the point mutation. The formed dCas9 can only bind to the target gene, although it does not have the function of cutting DNA. Therefore, if the dCas9 is combined with the transcription initiation site of the gene can then restrain gene expression.

It is claimed that activation or inhibition caused by dCas9 is reversible and does not cause permanent changes to the genomic DNA. This is not the truth. Florescent markers are inserted and demonstrate that the changes do transfer to any offspring. Could scientists cut out the modified section and replace it with a synthetic version of the original? Technically yes, but they could not reinstate the original. Why would they bother as the purpose was to change the function biological life to save the planet?



Multiplex Editing: When multiple sgRNA plasmids are transferred into your cells where medical magicians can edit multiple genes simultaneously and screen genome functions.

Functional Genome Screening: When using CRISPR-Cas9 to edit genes, a large number of mutant cells may emerge. These mutant cells can help confirm whether the phenotypic changes are caused by genetic or genetic factors. The genomic screening function of the CRISPR-Cas9 system has high specificity and irreversibly.

Faith Lesson:

The proponents of Synthetic Biology are screaming from the rooftops at World Economic Forum and in technological journals about all the benefits off this technology. The Bible has something to say when pagans are boisterous in their proclamations:

The quiet words of the wise are more to be heeded than the shouts of a ruler of fools. Ecclesiastes 9:17 a time to tear and a time to sew; a time to be silent and a time to speak; Ecclesiastes 3:7-8

USING DNA STUDIO: THE TERRIFYING CASE OF THE MYSTERIOUS IP ADDRESSES IN HUMANS AND THEIR FOOD

We have been talking allot about new functions within the discipline of synthetic biology, but what is just one example of many, that I can provide to you so that you can identify this process? Many of you have discovered that everything from humans, animals, to food have IP addresses. Why?

DNA is a biological macromolecule that stores genetic information. With its density, ease of replication, and long-term stability, DNA has the potential to serve as the ideal storage medium, answer to a uniquely 21st-century problem: information explosion. The thumb-sized DNA can theoretically store all of the information on the entire internet. The science magicians are using your modified DNA are using as an external thumb drive for data storage!

With DNA as the data storage medium, the first challenge is to realize the bidirectional conversion between digital information and DNA coding. SynBio Technologies can accurately convert every English character to A, T, C and G four bases with on their patented DNA StudioTM. By using their bioinformatics tools, they engineer a virtual reality (VR) “gene” information map. As a technology that can store text, images, audios and videos by using artificial synthesized DNA as the storage medium, and then fully read the data subsequently.

Mysterious DNA no longer exists only in the laboratory, and A, T, C and G are no longer abstract bases. These characters are encrypted and endowed with a new vector. Written in DNA, they can synthesize any gene and they can then encrypt your IP!

In essence, evolutionary researchers have turned modified humans and their food into living-breathing computers!

Faith Lesson:

Every problem and every solution can be found in the depths of the Holy Writ if one is willing to dig deep enough. As the days burst forth towards the final conclusion of time, new knowledge is exploding onto the scene, both wicked and truth. It is up to you to be a Berean and seek out the Truth:

But you, Daniel, shut up the words and seal the book, until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.” Daniel 12:4

ABOMINABLE TECHNO-GREEN COW!

Why store data on DNA?

High storage density: 1 mg DNA can store 2 PB data, amount to 3 Million pieces of CD.

Strong resistance: easily preserved over thousand years in nature environment.

Low maintenance: do not need to maintain constantly.

Environment protecting: carbon source storage material benefits “Green Initiative”.

Life Medium: saved into an organism, achieve information’s “soft storage” .

Improvement of DNA synthesis technology: provides low cost, high throughput synthetic DNA. DNA DATA STORAGE CASE STUDIES The Analects of Confucius was transformed into As, Ts, Cs and Gs using a code that we invented, by our even more powerful Syno ® 3.0 high through-put DNA synthesis platform synthesized and stored in DNA. Through DNA Studio TM , the recovery rate was 99.9% after sequencing and decoding. It is an example for hard storage, and SynBio published this research in 2017. SynBio's R & D department transformed this Chinese poetry 《沁.园春雪, encoding it into a fragment of yeast. The progress is: Storage-Transfer-Reading-Decoding. It is a totally soft storage. This poetry was copied 10 billion copies by the fastest and the most economical way to save the largest volume of works printed in the world. SynBio saved it to yeast, but from the yeast, where was it it saved or inserted? PROGRESS OF DNA STORAGE TECHNOLOGY In February 2018, Microsoft announced they have stored on a DNA fragment that can be read without error: 35 documents HD classical music collection, 100 languages of Universal Declaration of Human Rights . (And whose DNA were these written onto?) In August 2013, Argentina scientist Federico Prada et al. successfully implanted the country’s national anthem melody in a certain kind of bacterial chromosome in the form of artificial DNA sequence . In January 2013, Dr. Goldman of the European Bioinformatics Institute (EBI) and his team stored : 154 sonnets of Shakespeare, A photo, PDF scientific paper, and 26 seconds audio fragment of American civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s speech “I have a dream” In a DNA fragment that can hardly be seen with the naked eye. Are scientists writing the Universal Human Rights and other agenda items into your DNA and the DNA off the food you are eating? Are Satanic forces attempting a transfer title ownership of biological life from God to Satan, for the purpose of control and financial gain? Food for thought. Faith Lesson: God has written His Name and the function of every part of our body in our DNA. Bring to your remembrance: For what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood from His workmanship, so that men are without excuse. For although they knew God, they neither glorified Him as God nor gave thanks to Him, but they became futile in their thinking and darkened in their foolish hearts. Romans 1:20 HAS HUMANITY ENTERED DEPTHS OF DEPRAVITY TECHNICAL SLAVERY?

If you thought the slavery of the Israelite's was tragic, imagine your physical body being snatched into slavery to the digital overlords of darkness. God forbid the thought! We must do everything we can to preserve the pure human body. We need wisdom from on high on this matter, as with the ubiquity of the genetic operation underway, no human can grapple with on his or her own. Faith Lesson: It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery. Galatians 5:1



ENTER DESIGNER PLANTS FOR GREEN FUNCTIONS

Evolutionary techno-agrarians are redesigning the food supply for:

Saving the Planet

Metamorphosis from God's Kingdom to Satanic Kingdom

Changing God's original intended functions for all biological life

Efficiency and convenience

Using genetic programming by using gene editing techniques scientists are deleting unfavorable genes and "improving" target characteristics in accordance with UN sustainable goals.

CRISPR-Cas9 has successfully been applied in plant genes to change genetic functions to ward off insect pests and drought. This is being operationalized at an alarming rate to “genetically improve” crops.

Genetic modification began in the 1990’s but there have been significant technological breakthroughs since 2016. Scientists using targeted gene engineering, CRISPR-Cas9, have gradually replaced historical plant breeding and genetically modified organism (GMO) methods to ensure the sustainable production of crops. These crops may look like food, but they have entirely different functions altogether providing you no nutrition or benefit.

Faith Lesson:

Are you going to sell your spiritual inheritance for something that looks like food, but modifies your body?

29 And Jacob sod pottage: and Esau came from the field, and he was faint:

30 And Esau said to Jacob, Feed me, I pray thee, with that same red pottage; for I am faint: therefore was his name called Edom.

31 And Jacob said, Sell me this day thy birthright.

32 And Esau said, Behold, I am at the point to die: and what profit shall this birthright do to me?

33 And Jacob said, Swear to me this day; and he sware unto him: and he sold his birthright unto Jacob.

34 Then Jacob gave Esau bread and pottage of lentiles; and he did eat and drink, and rose up, and went his way: thus Esau despised his birthright.

It is interesting to note that in Middle-Eastern culture, the eating of Red Lentils is typical a dish made for the purposes of mourning a loss. Truly, you will be mourning the loss of your humanity when eating CRISPR/Cas9 image foods that change the function of your body.

APPLICATION OF CRISPR-CAS9 IN PLANT GENOME EDITING

I have introduced and explained the workings of these within this article.



Faith Lesson:

In a nutshell, do not buy this new food with new characteristics and functionality. It is a lie.



And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: 2 Thessalonians 2:11

OVERVIEW

Now that we have examined the technology, the terminology, and the concepts of Synthetic Biology, in my conclusion, I will drill down into what is precisely happening in our food supply, remembering that it is a total biologic remake and not exclusively for the food supply. The goal is to change all biological life to serve a pantheistic gods and goddesses. You are what you eat.

Until the next time- be a blessed Berean,

Celeste

Celeste Solum is a broadcaster, author, former government, organic farmer and is trained in nursing and environmental medicine. Celeste chronicles the space and earth conditions that trigger the rise and fall of modern & ancient civilizations, calendars, and volatile economies. Cycles are converging, all pointing to a cataclysmic period between 2020 to 2050 in what many scientists believe is an Extinction Level Event.

Website:

shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/

celestialreport.com

