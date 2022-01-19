Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us
The Pfizer Mural created in 1960 depicts Coronavirus officially discovered in 1965
And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy
sorceries (φαρμακεία, ας, ἡ pharmakeia) were all nations deceived. - Revelation 18:23
The Pfizer Mural created in 1960 is permanently displayed in the lobby of The Pfizer World Headquarters in New York. According to the official description, the mural depicts the History of Medicine. The artwork is filled with occult symbols and disturbing predictive programming.
This is one of the countless examples of the Luciferian world powers openly disclosing their intentions using symbols and predictive programming while marketing and mandating the “safe and effective” Pfizer poison to the unsuspected (deceived) population worldwide.
The photos below are just a few examples, the mural is literally packed with Luciferian symbolism:
Horus the son of Osiris, representation of The Antichrist son of Satan
The All-Seeing Eye Of Horus
Cross with the Egyptian Ankh, a symbol used in crosses of Satan and Leviathan ( Leviathan is a serpent and a symbol of Israel's enemies, who will be slain by God. Psalms 74:14, Isaiah 27:1)
Look, here is the Coronavirus! The Pfizer Mural was created in 1960. “Scientists first identified a human coronavirus in 1965… Later that decade, researchers found a group of similar human and animal viruses and named them after their crown-like appearance”: Coronavirus History What a “prophetic” mural!
Pfizer employees license plates, nothing to see here:
Pretty awesome exposé altho the virus that looks like coronavirus could just be varicela zoster which is also spiky and was first imaged in 1948.
Pfizer says this mural is from 1961.
The Eye of Horus, looks remarkably like the Pineal gland in everyones brain, so the satanic link is utter nonsense.