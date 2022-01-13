Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paris Green's avatar
Paris Green
Jan 13, 2022

By employing Malone as a soft “whistleblower”, the Kabal are using him to set an artificial limit as to what is an acceptable level of dissent or opposition to their obvious mainstream lies and

deception. When they censor him, then all of the truthers go running into his arms for comfort. They do this because they conclude that if he’s being censored, he must be telling the truth. That’s how the bait-and-switch works.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Tez's avatar
Tez
Jan 13, 2022

Could all that graphene oxide and spike protein from the vaccines create so much stress to the body that it hemorrhages??🤔Interesting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture