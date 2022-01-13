Get Ready For The Next One
The Next Plandemic: Smallpox, Marburg, or both?
The Plandemic Inc. mouthpiece once again signals the next planned event
Back in 2020, we were told to prepare for the “Next One” that will get people’s attention.
There are two possible variants for the “Next One” they have announced publically: Smallpox and Marburg.
Smallpox
Right after Gates’ announcement, vials labeled as smallpox were “coincidently” discovered at a Pennsylvania lab.
Marburg
On 22 April 2021, Gates’ GAVI Alliance posted an article titled “The next pandemic: Marburg?”
Four months later, the Marburg virus coincidently makes an “unexpected” appearance in Guinea.
On 11 August 2021, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, announced: “Last Friday the Ministry of Health of Guinea informed WHO of a case of Marburg virus disease in the country’s south-west”.
A PCR test for Marburg was developed in 2018: Marburgvirus Viral protein 35 (VP35) gene genesig Standard Kit
On Aug 3, 2020, NIH published a paper “Marburg virus disease: A summary for clinicians”, and in January 2021 another paper titled “Asymptomatic Infection of Marburg Virus Reservoir Bats Is Explained by a Strategy of Immunoprotective Disease Tolerance” was published. Notice a pattern?
And of course, more toxic vaccines are ready to be produced (or maybe already produced and ready to go?)
“ Single-vial vaccine platform demonstrates high antibody levels against three lethal viruses”.
Interestingly enough, Dr. Malone who is, in my opinion, a controlled opposition, mentions an “Ebola-like hemorrhagic fever virus.” outbreak in China. Fascinating timing, less than a month before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.
There are many possible ways for this scenario to play out.
New “deadly virus” will speed up the process of the societal collapse with more terror against the population, lockdowns, coerced/forced inoculations designed to produce more disease and death.
The next Plandemic will possibly be followed by major wars and world economic collapse. All of the above happening during the next few years will ensure the formation of a one-world government under a one-world leader who will be accepted by the majority of people as a savior.
I did not mention the planned arrival of the “space aliens”, will make a post about the great alien delusion in a near future.
For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind. - 2 Timothy 1:7
For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. - Romans 10:13
