By Kevin Hughes July 26, 2024

According to former government employee Celeste Solum, the camps set up by the the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the U.S. are part of a bigger depopulation agenda.

She shared this during a recent interview on the "Counter Culture Mom" podcast, hosted by former Hollywood actress Tina Griffin. According to the podcast host, she had received a lot of messages, pictures and footage of these FEMA camps over the years. Some of these, Griffin added, were huge buildings with barbed wires facing inward to keep people from coming out and trying to escape.

"FEMA camps are going up all over the place. There were a couple hundred now there's over a thousand that we're aware of that are literally in the U.S., coast to coast," she said, adding that the largest FEMA camp can be found in Juneau, Alaska. This camp can hold three to four million people at once. (Related: TREASON documentary: There are CONCENTRATION CAMPS being built right under your nose in all 50 states.)

The former Hollywood actress then turned to Solum, who said these camps run by FEMA – which is under the Department of Homeland Security – are part of the depopulation agenda in preparation for a post-human world.

"They do not need humans. They have millions and millions of synthetic humanoids built. Japan did it, China did it, the U.S. has done it, Canada made them. They're about ready to come out," Solum said.

"They were constructed in subterranean caverns. They're about ready to come out and replace you. So they do not need you for slave labor."

Solum: FEMA engaged in destroying evidence of government involvement

Griffin then asked about the 500,000 casket liners purchased by FEMA.

According to Solum, the matter goes beyond sovereign nations. The investigator and researcher cited a depopulation program that was beta-tested in Australia called the "stamping out manual." This manual talked about the different ways to depopulate animals. After this manual was perfected, the United Nations was quick to adopt it.

Now, participating countries are preparing for carcass management – explaining the need for body bags and casket liners. Griffin commented that it is a demonic plan to recycle human bodies.

The podcast host also mentioned how FEMA is destroying the evidence of damage other government entities have caused, asking Solum to give examples. Griffin's guest quickly gave two.

First, Solum mentioned FEMA's destruction of the rubble from the 9/11 terror attack in New York City. The rubble was shipped out worldwide so that "nobody could forensically look at that and get to the truth of the matter."

Second, she gave the Georgia Guidestones as an example. It was reportedly destroyed in July 2022 and traces of it were cleaned out, as if it never existed in the first place. According to Solum, this incident matters because the evidence regarding the existence of the Georgia Guidestones will be covered up and dismissed as a conspiracy theory.

The Guidestones had been linked to depopulation for years, with one of its 10 edicts explicitly stating the reduction of the world's population to 500 million. This ultimately circles back to the FEMA camps and their role in the depopulation agenda.

Watch the full conversation between Tina Griffin and Celeste Solum on the "Counter Culture Mom" below.

This video is from the Counter Culture Mom channel on Brighteon.com.

