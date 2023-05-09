One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Celeste Solum February 22, 2023

DARPA reveals their new ASTARTE multi-domain ‘common operational’ system. This system has had different iterations with different names such as CRANE. In a nutshell, this revolutionary program utilizes a spherical bubble concept. A common thread is Mosaic warfare whether it is:

Autonomous dog fighting bubble in the skies above our head,

Biology with its infamous hydrogel fatty acid spherical bubble, or

UN planetary management using the SPHERE tool to manage you your home and community.

There is a common thread to all of these and that program is ASTARTE which uses low-cost sensors, AI algorithms, and virtual technology to ENABLE and MANAGE the operational picture. You can think of this as a Multi-Dimensional KILL Web Matrix versus a singular Kill Chain:

What is the goal of ASTARTE? DARPA lets us know clearly; Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution (ASTARTE) program, which is being conducted in partnership with the US Army and US Air Force. The military has been chipping away at "owning" the air space above our heads. We saw this with the Air Force document, Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather by 2025.

The Bible speaks of Lucifer as the Prince of the Power of the Air playing an important role in End Day events being the devilish angel cast to earth after rebelling with a multitude of angels. These dark angel will control the operational domain and dimensions for a season.

ASTARTE uses Mosaic Warfare which engineers a dynamic airspace in the most complex and challenging adversary anti-access/area denial, or A2/AD, environments. What is the ultimate goal of A2/D2 ASTARTE? Dark forces and most of mankind will go to war against God and His anointed.

DARPA and the U.S. Air Force understand that the air space is going to get rather congested with physical and supernatural forces. To de-conflict airspace activities of friendly forces and rapidly counter an enemy’s actions on the battlefield requires new technologies to effectively integrate effects from all domains, and one could also say dimensions.

What is Mosaic Warfare?

Before drilling down into Mosaic Warfare we should consider the word 'Mosaic'.

From ancient times mosaics were decoration of a surface with designs made up of closely set, usually variously colored, small pieces of different materials. Mosaic pieces are applied onto a surface that has been prepared with an adhesive.

Mosaic pieces are anonymous fractions of a design and rarely have the dimensions of pieces for entire work.

Once disassembled, a mosaic cannot be reassembled on the basis of the form of its individual pieces making it in essence, vanishes without a trace.

Mosaic Warfare

Mosaic Warfare is a war-gaming with several notable characteristics:

Enemy must fight an unexpectedly large force

Asymmetrical volume-using different size, shapes, and functions,

Utilizes a variety of weaponry and platforms from different classes, sizes, and types ­each fighting in a way as distinct as the tiles in a mosaic – can have produce an overpowering advantage as compared to going head-to-head against that enemy’s similar weapons and platforms.

It’s a disjointed, multi-domain approach that runs counter to the belief that only a coordinated, uniformly-trained, smoothly-functioning fighting force would be the more powerful opponent to face.

Again, similar to the tiles in a mosaic, the individual platforms of each domain – air, land, maritime, cyber, space, dimensions, and so on – come together to create a larger picture of broad and overpowering strength, while simultaneously making it hard for the enemy to pin down one way to fight against such a confusing, mixed bag of an opponent.

Why Should I Learn About Mosaic Warfare?

In observing the big picture since 2018 we can clearly see that we have been unwitting subjected to Mosaic Warfare. This is why all the disjointed pieces just did not make sense and did not fit into our understanding of reality.

Even today, we have an ethereal pandemic, off the rail- if not downright evil leaders, balloons that can shape-shift into anything, and a train incident that grows in magnitude whose end result fits certain World Economic Forum objectives, but is hard to envision the final outcome. This is Mosaic warfare at its finest, and it is just beginning.

DARPA appreciates Mosaic Warfare it is small, agile, fluid, and scalable. It can virtually be undetectable until the pieces are knitted together. DARPA, governments, and militaries of the world have concluded that it is preferable to use small platforms in lieu of tanks or fighter jets and network them together engineering them to be invisible until the significant array becomes visible but by that time it has thrown the enemy off-guard and has lost precious time to be the victor.

Does Mosaic Warfare Work?

The flexible nature of the Mosaic Warfare concept means there are a lot of diverse and quickly moving pieces to it. This can be a distinct strategic military advantage, but all of those pieces have to flow in the right ways to the right places doing the right things virtually all of the time to have consistently positive outcomes. That requires excellent communications and planning to coordinate, which has not been possible in the past because communication links between all of the platforms and weapons have not been fully interconnected. A partial connection can lead to missed opportunities or catastrophic outcomes.

Too tight of an array, or inadequate communication, and Mosaic breaks apart.

Flexible, Adaptable Electronic Warfare Solutions

Since introducing the Mosaic concept, DARPA has put a significant emphasis on developing next-generation mixed-signal integrated analog/digital radio frequency (RF) electronics for high capacity communications and precision electronic sensors that can:

Heighten situational awareness,

Improve weapon accuracy, and

Keep communications flowing securely even in highly-congested areas.

When applied across all battlefront domains and dimensions through the various branches of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) these interconnecting Electronic Warfare (EW) technologies can dramatically increase the separate and combined capabilities of the already substantial U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Adding New Dimensions to the Mosaic

One previously-noted key advantage of Mosaic Warfare’s asymmetric formula is its ability to add highly-effective unexpected elements to a battle engagement mix, which now includes Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) or Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and ground robots. New technology can add the asymmetric edge that Mosaic Warfare promises while also reducing risk to military personnel – what the DoD calls “increasing survivability” – in the field. While their effectiveness in surgical strikes is well established, newer generations of unmanned vehicles with more semi-autonomous and autonomous systems operating them are in development, which is expected to increase survivability.

The program’s goal is to enable efficient and effective airspace operations and de-confliction in a highly congested future battlespace. This capability is especially critical for implementing DARPA’s Mosaic Warfare concept, which calls for seamless co-ordination across a complex web of aerial, ground, and sea nodes providing firepower and other effects to overwhelm an adversary.



Call In the Goddess Astarte

Goddess of War and Hunting



Beginning in the 1960's agencies began naming their various projects after the Pantheon of gods and goddesses of ancient times. It is a bit ironic that modern scientific achievements would be called after ancient deities. What is the connection between technology and ancient deities? Let us examine who is ASTARTE?

The symbols of Astarte are the lion, horse, and chariot all symbols of ancient warfare. Astarte's parent in the Egyptian culture was RA, which in Hebrew translates to evil. The planet representing Astarte is Venus. Depending upon the culture you may know Astarte by the following names:

Aphrodite

Venus

Ishtar

Astarte was worshiped from the Bronze Age through classical antiquity, particularly worshiped by the Canaanites and Phoenicians. She was also celebrated in Egypt. The name Astarte's origin remains uncertain.

In various cultures, Astarte was connected with some combination of the following spheres: war, sexuality, royal power, beauty, healing, and - especially in Ugarit and Emar – hunting.

Major centers of Astarte's worship in the Iron Age were the Phoenician city-states of Sidon, Tyre, and Byblos. Coins from Sidon portray a chariot in which a globe appears, presumably a stone representing Astarte.

Iconographic portrayal of Astarte often depicts her naked and in presence of lions, identified respectively with symbols of sexuality and war. She is also depicted as winged, carrying the solar disk and the crescent moon as a headdress, and with her lions either lying prostrate to her feet or directly under those.

A particular artistic motif assimilates Astarte to Europa, portraying her as riding a bull that would represent a partner deity. Similarly, after the popularization of her worship in Egypt, it was frequent to associate her with the war chariot of Ra or Horus, as well as a kind of weapon, the crescent axe.

The goddess mentioned in Acts 19 is called Artemis of the Ephesians. The Greek goddess Artemis (Diana to the Romans) was the goddess of the moon and hunting. The goddess worshiped in Ephesus as “Artemis” seems to have been a local deity, distinct from the Greek moon goddess with whom she shared a name.

Another Greek goddess is mentioned in the Bible, albeit indirectly. Aphrodite was the Greek goddess of love, beauty, and sensuality. The Romans called her Venus. Aphrodite is not explicitly named in the Bible, but she still shows up in the name of Epaphroditus, who was a “brother, co-worker, and fellow soldier” of Paul (Philippians 2:25). The name Ephaphroditus means “belonging to Aphrodite”—the name of the goddess is actually incorporated into his name.

The Greek gods, with all their convoluted mythology and popular stories, are really nothing more than demons that people through history have chosen to worship: “The things which the Gentiles sacrifice they sacrifice to demons and not to God” (1 Corinthians 10:20).

Why DARPA chose the acronym 'ASTARTE' we may never know except that when this program originated, back in 2020, scientists and researchers were calling upon the sweet influences of the stars (astrology) for success on their various projects. Given the global push towards a strong Jezebel-type spirit; Astarte's historical association with war, horses, and chariots; and her dominance in atmospheric warfare makes an intriguing- although speculative connection.

The good news is that now you are aware of this type of warfare and be on guard spiritually and physically to defeat all the enemies of your body and soul.

God Bless,

Celeste

