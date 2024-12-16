One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

This is the REAL STORY of how COVID started in the U.S.—Don't let Deep State shills like Kash Patel gaslight you.

"[COVID wasn't] a pandemic. It [was] a military attack. It [was] a deployment of chemical [and] maybe radiological weapons."

Retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova describes for Mic Meow how the COVID "pandemic" was actually pulled off in the U.S., highlighting the U.S. military's involvement in the release of a biological (and potentially radiological) weapon, the lack of evidence supporting the existence of a patient zero in the U.S. (or even China), and the rollout of "hospital murder protocols," which were used to generate the deaths needed to make it look like there was a "pandemic" occurring.

“They simulated illness with something, some chemical weapon or something. And the main point of this was to deploy these biological weapons, which are the shots”

Source: RogerHodkinson

Full Interview

