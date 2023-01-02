One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus

PCR Test

CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Page 38: "Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms; This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”

Kary Mullis about PCR test

Kary Mullis was the inventor of The PCR Test. He mysteriously died the summer before the "Pandemic" was released

A Pandemic of Deceit

