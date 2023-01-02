Reminder. Dr Phil Febo: Moderna and Pfizer Never Had the ‘Isolated’ Virus in Their Lab, They Used the Sequence Sent From China
Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus. Kary Mullis about PCR test
Chinese CDC Admits They Never Isolated the Virus
PCR Test
CDC 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel Page 38: "Detection of viral RNA may not indicate the presence of infectious virus or that 2019-nCoV is the causative agent for clinical symptoms; This test cannot rule out diseases caused by other bacterial or viral pathogens.”
Kary Mullis about PCR test
Kary Mullis was the inventor of The PCR Test. He mysteriously died the summer before the "Pandemic" was released
A Pandemic of Deceit
No doubt in my mind that Kary Mullis had to be eliminated.
The fake PCR was what drove the plandemic.
The genetic sequence is what makes it a Bioweapon not a vaccine . It was a planned cull and it’s not over . God bless each and everyone and take good care of your health. 🙏