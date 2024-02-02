One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Link To Full Patent_3D Reduced Graphene Oxide_Cloud Seeding CCN US20220002159A1

Graphene Oxide Toxicity

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31549672/

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11426-012-4620-z

GRAPHENE OXIDE (GO) discoveries:

GO fibers are in plastic masks.

GO fibers are on PCR test swabs.

GO is in all Covid-19 vaccines.

GO creates thromboses.

GO causes blood clots.

GO disrupts the immune system.

GO can trigger a cytokine storm.

GO toxicity can instigate pneumonia.

GO creates a metallic taste in the mouth.

GO causes inflammation of the mucous membranes.

GO produces a loss in the sense of taste and smell.

GO is magnetic (especially at the injection site.)

GO blocks detoxification in the body by blocking glutathione.

GO may be activated by 5G frequencies.

GO was already included as an adjuvant in the flu shots in 2019.

GO passes through the blood-brain barrier.

So graphene oxide can act as a solo trigger for most COVID symptoms. This is not a VIRUS or spike protein, but a chemical warfare agent.

Sources:

zerogeoengineering.com

hiddeninplainsight1

Evidence presented by La Quinta Columna shows that forced Trans-humanization of society is happening now:

