It’s not “Climate Change” it’s Geoengineering/ Weather Modification (Videos)
No longer a Conspiracy Theory
CIA Director admits plans for geo-engineering aka chemtrails
Observe closely as the chemtrail plane switches off the sprayers once it completes delivering its payload
NASA’s Cloud Machine
STOP Calling It Climate Change, Call It What It Really Is
Spraying Heavy Metals Into The Atmosphere Is Poisoning The Population & Environment. Cancer Rates Are Skyrocketing
- Geoengineering
- Chemtrails
- Weather Modification
- Weather Manipulation
- Climate Engineering
10000000 TONS of Aluminum DUMPED On Us. Experts ADMIT The Consequences UNKNOWN
Climate change isn't about spending money to solve some imaginary problem.
It is about stealing money using said imaginary problem as the ruse while locking you down into a tiny prison city so the world can then become their playground.
Climate change is about killing more people in the name of saving the planet.