By Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com March 11, 2023

Climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington says the extreme drought conditions that have plagued the Western U.S. are being turned around by more climate engineering. California has been in the bullseye. It’s not good news because it’s from one destructive extreme to another. Wigington explains, “We know the technology exists and is being used to steer upper-level wind currents and, thus, steer moisture currents, and they are directing moisture into where they have engineered back-to-back snow storms. There is no question that it is being engineered. . . .

People act like this is some sort of fringe theory, and it’s hard science. We can test the snow and find the same things in climate engineering patents. We find aluminum, barium, manganese, polymer fibers, graphene and surfactants as well. All of these are found in our snow. . . . The directing of this moisture flow without chemical nucleation on top of this chemically frozen nucleated material is creating flooding right now as we speak. This is not debatable. . . . Whatever a person’s perspective is, can there be any legitimate discussion about the climate without addressing climate engineering first and foremost? The answer is patently NO.”

Wigington goes on to warn, “We have to stop climate engineering statistically and mathematically or we are done in the very near term. Stopping these operations are weather warfare. They only serve the masters by masking the true severity of damage done to the climate while using weather as a weapon at the same time. . . .

By itself, climate engineering is the largest single factor, and it’s not just destroying the planet’s life support system, agricultural production, the Ozone layer, it’s also, and this is key and critically important, it’s contaminating every single breath we take. . . .

There is likely 60 to 70 million tons being dispersed in our skies annually of these particulates. It’s not even factored into the dire warnings of how toxic the air we are breathing. It’s an incredible lethal brew we are breathing in. Nobody is looking for these nanoparticles even though they are the most harmful of all.”

Wigington says, “. . .Ecosystem collapse is happening all over the globe. At GeoEngineeringWatch.org, our mission is to expose this biggest hole in the bottom of the boat. . . . Critical mass of awareness is the only way out. . . .Climate engineering is pounding nails into all of our collective coffins. We have to plant the seed of awareness. . . . When you arm yourself with credible data and you wake those people around you, they begin to wake others. Now, they realize they do have power if they focus what is in their power. . . . they can move this fight forward.”

There is much more in the 35-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with climate researcher Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, with an update to the ongoing global drought to flood calamity for 3.11.23.

