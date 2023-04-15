Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara Sinclair's avatar
Barbara Sinclair
Apr 15, 2023

Thanks for posting this! I was going to post something about the white stripes in the sky today. I'm in rural New Hampshire. We had two deep blue skies last weekend, and then ALL week, they've been at it. Mike Adams had Dane on his show yesterday. I keep a packet of his cards from geoengineeringwatch.org in my car and leave them in shopping cards, etc. It's not much, but this issue makes me feel helpless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Blackwater River's avatar
Blackwater River
Apr 15, 2023Edited

Is there a good reason?

Yes if you’re terraforming the atmosphere for non carbon based life forms. Demons classify.

Yes if you hate that people become happier when the skies are clear

Yes if you hate natural vitamin d being synthesized in animals and humans

Yea if you want to reduce plant synthesis.

Yes if you think you know better than god how the weather should work

But no if you want a healthy globe and living things on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
72 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture