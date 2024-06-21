One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michael Yeadon June 21, 2024

There are still many people, including some who know we’ve been lied to, who believe there was nevertheless something terrible happening, perhaps a deliberate release, and what happened was that the authorities exaggerated the situation.

I came to a different conclusion some time ago.

Based on a century of failure to demonstrate transmission of clinical symptoms from a person sick with any acute respiratory illness to a healthy recipient, it is clear that these acute illnesses aren’t infectious in nature, nor are they contagious.

We’ve been programmed to the contrary for so long and so effectively that many people simply will not accept the empirical evidence of the deception.

Here we have Stefan Homburg describe numerous, each appalling, examples of how experts from the German public health institution, the Robert Koch Institute, were repeatedly overruled by senior German politicians.

RKI in a cowardly fashion, always complied and issued warnings that they pretended were based on science.

The entire recording is so short at under seven minutes that we can all easily watch it.

This official record, never intended to be seen by the public, was eventually obtained under FOI by a dogged Paul Schreyer, the investigative journalist who made that famous documentary called “Pandemic Simulations: Preparation For A New Era?”. That was a catalytic piece of evidence for me.

Taken together, I call upon everyone to recognise finally that Occam’s Razor slices well to reveal that EVERYTHING was propaganda. There was no new illness called covid19. There is no SARS-CoV-2 “virus”. This group of illnesses are not infectious or contagious.

Acute respiratory illnesses are so common an occurrence that it has proven before to be easily weaponised and used in what can fairly be described as global terrorism by the state authorities and institutions everywhere.

Please watch & use this recording which describes well what happened in Germany.

The files which have released under FOI are available for download from RKI and have of course been independently downloaded and stored so that changes cannot now be made without these being obvious.

I don’t think there’s an equivalent document which admits repeatedly that this event was wholly POLITICAL and decisions entirely driven by non-technically qualified political people at the top of government.

Clearly, given the heavy international coordination, orders were being issued from above the level of nation.

Anyone wishing to dispute this conclusion is welcome to attempt to justify their view which, however, has no choice but to include all of these admissions from RKI.

I don’t rule out that there may have been additional criminal activity in certain areas, and please remember that we have good evidence from several countries that the “pandemic death pulses” were in accord with the proposition that they were wholly iatrogenic, ie murder by medical protocols, whether or not those who enacted them knew it.

Finally, please be very aware of what has been proven to have happened in 2020 to the present as you observe the drumbeat of “avian influenza”.

As I have stated previously, this too is all lies and fear provoking propaganda. We have a brief period where we can choose to be courageous and expose this wickedness as widely as we each of us can.

This task cannot be left to a small number of us with the information, because we are so effectively gagged in relation to reaching large numbers of people that the perpetrators are no longer concerned about us speaking out.

That means you must carry these facts and truths out there yourselves, recruiting help as you proceed.

THANK YOU for your efforts.

Best wishes,

Mike

The Abyss - Seven Shocking RKI-Files

A unique data set has been uncovered in Germany: Internal minutes, which had previously been kept secret for years, show beyond doubt that experts were not advising the government during the corona crisis. Rather, experts were taking government orders and fooling the public. Internally, the experts shared many opinions of the corona protesters.

