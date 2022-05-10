Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Zane
Aug 13, 2023

The Covid messaging is still around everywhere, from a discarded face mask dropped on the sidewalk to a notice in a store window saying something like " Be COVID Aware. Act COVID Safe. " COVIDSafe is often one word. Hand sanitizer still present at many entrances to shops and premises. Arrows and where to stand circles remain marked on the floor inside gas stations. Yes, COVID-19 was a centrally planned psychological terror operation, not an epidemiological event. Far more than a simple cold virus.

It was a global coup against humanity, devilishly clever in its implementation. Evil stuff of totalitarian nightmares.

Nostradamus
May 10, 2022

EXPOSED: Bull Gates Recruiting 3,000 Strong Army To Flood Internet With Vaccine Propaganda

https://newspunch.com/exposed-bill-gates-plans-to-recruit-3000-strong-army-to-flood-internet-with-vaccine-propaganda/

