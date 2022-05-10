The Plan of the WHO Revealed by the Insider: 10 Years of Pandemics, From 2020 to 2030
Are you ready?
THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans. You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened.
For more information, and to see all the documents in THE PLAN, go to: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof
Welcome to the Scripted reality of our fallen world
“ The Modus Operandi of the “Illuminated ones” is to tell the truth using predictive programming, symbols, and numbers (Gematria), disclose their intentions in advance, mock those who believe their lies, and discredit truth-tellers who expose the deception as "conspiracy theorists". Continue reading
Canadian government was investing in the COVID app before the pandemic
2019 Show 'Project Runway' Predictive Programming
Dr Creep 2013 Pandemic with Lyrics
“… is how it happens 2020 combined with CoronaVirus ...”
The Covid messaging is still around everywhere, from a discarded face mask dropped on the sidewalk to a notice in a store window saying something like " Be COVID Aware. Act COVID Safe. " COVIDSafe is often one word. Hand sanitizer still present at many entrances to shops and premises. Arrows and where to stand circles remain marked on the floor inside gas stations. Yes, COVID-19 was a centrally planned psychological terror operation, not an epidemiological event. Far more than a simple cold virus.
It was a global coup against humanity, devilishly clever in its implementation. Evil stuff of totalitarian nightmares.
