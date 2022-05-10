One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

THE PLAN shows the official agenda of the World Health Organization to have ten years of ongoing pandemics, from 2020 to 2030. This is revealed by a WHO virologist, Marion Koopmans. You will also see shocking evidence that the first pandemic was planned and abundantly announced right before it happened.

For more information, and to see all the documents in THE PLAN, go to: https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/proof

“ The Modus Operandi of the “Illuminated ones” is to tell the truth using predictive programming, symbols, and numbers (Gematria), disclose their intentions in advance, mock those who believe their lies, and discredit truth-tellers who expose the deception as "conspiracy theorists". Continue reading

“… is how it happens 2020 combined with CoronaVirus ...”

