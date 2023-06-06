One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Michel Yeadon June 6, 2023

I fear he & David Martin are using their extensive platforms inter alia to reinforce the idea that there’s been a novel & often lethal respiratory virus striding across the globe. It wasn’t true. But they speak as though it is true. This is why I’ve paid such close attention to the topic. Please don’t shoot the messenger

Best wishes

Mike

Dear Robert, I’m impressed by your work rate and your insightful passion. I’m troubled by one really important thing, though! You’re surely aware of the epidemiological analyses by Denis Rancourt and colleagues?

This shows by analysis of state by state all-cause mortality (age, sex, date only, ignoring claims of a cause of death, since this is subject to manipulation) that there was no excess death anywhere until after WHO called a pandemic.

They did so based on “confirmed cases”, which you and I know is essentially fraud since PCR cannot be used as a clinical diagnostic. What Rancourt’s findings rule out is a pandemic. His analyses show this in several ways (one of which I’ve just mentioned). Another is the age profile of the dead: completely inconsistent with a respiratory viral illness. Third is that all-cause mortality varies according to jurisdiction and that points firmly to policy and not a spreading pathogen as a cause of death.

The bottom lines are twofold.

1. There is no evidence of any kind of pandemic

2. Therefore there wasn’t a novel respiratory virus, either.

It was all lies. There’s copious evidence of planning for a “pandemic” going back over 25 years. All had authoritarian regimes and mass vaccination as objectives.

Now, Event 201 (autumn 2019) crowned these tabletop simulations, the fictional occurrence was “a novel coronavirus emerges in China & spreads around the world”. We’re expected to believe this astonishing concurrence with claimed reality just 3-4 months later is luck. I find it not credible.

The pandemic is a lie, like the other nine or so lies that were promulgated by main media. The evidence that matters shows there wasn’t a pandemic. The authorities knew there wasn’t a pandemic. In light of this, all the oppressive “measures” should rightly be seen as planned terrorism. Not “mistakes”. No mistakes were made.

The objective was to get a needle in every arm. You and I know that causing expression of a non-self protein axiomatically drives a lethal autoimmune attack on every cell that took up the injected material, this is Immunology 101. It’s how our immune system distinguishes friend (self) from foe (non-self).

The mRNA-based injections were formulated with lipid nanoparticles (LNP). We’ve known for years in peer-reviewed papers that LNP-formulated macromolecules migrate everywhere in the body, but accumulate in certain organs, notably ovaries. It is my contention that there never was a novel respiratory virus pandemic.

Furthermore, it is my contention that the massed lies of governments around the world bore down on people and frightened & coerced or even mandated them to receive deliberately toxic injections. Their design brief was to cause injury, to maim & to kill.

I’d be VERY keen to hear your comment about Rancourt’s analyses and my assessment of foreign protein-encoded mRNA products. It’s very important that you level with your large audience which you’ve worked hard to create and cultivate (bless you!). Please tell them there wasn’t a novel virus & that the injections were carefully designed to hurt people. If you don’t do these things, I fear you’re inadvertently amplifying the perpetrators’ intentions.

They’ll tell us “There’s another virus, come get your jabs”. You almost alone can bring this massed global crime to a halt. Please use your substantial powers so to do.

Best wishes and thanks

Dr. Mike Yeadon (Pls search using eg Yandex & not eg Google. Why the extensive differences in what’s returned and what’s the meaning of such differences).

