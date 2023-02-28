Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Mar 1, 2023

Thank u Dr. Yeadon … 3 years of my life as a laborist/ hospitalist for an ob/ gyn program, totally convinced me the jab is a Bioweapon. Never ever give pregnant women an untested drug . I still cannot believe doctors, residents and patients think it’s ok . Tells you the power of this psyops .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Allison Brennan's avatar
Allison Brennan
Feb 28, 2023

Just yesterday I made a comment -- very benign -- about the conclusive mask study (Cochrane) that proved that masks were ineffective and it was a crime that the CDC still recommended masking 2 year olds. Two people -- both college educated men in their 50s -- slammed me about how dangerous COVID is, that it killed people they knew, that red states fared much worse than blue states, and friends of theirs died because of idiots like me who refused to mask or get the vaccines (they don't know that I didn't get the vaccine; they presumed that because I opposed lockdowns and school closures.) There is no arguing with these people because now, 3 years later when it seems even more obvious than March of 2020 and the truth isn't being actively censored, they still won't read beyond what the CDC says.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
180 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture