One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Dr. Mike Yeadon

I was recently asked (by a good journalist from the alternative media) to comment on some complicated issues in relation to birth rates, miscarriage rates, etc.

I chose not to get into a foul “debate” going on on Twitter, and I explained why not.



Here’s my note, anonymized.

I no longer waste any time on details, even important ones. Why not?

Well, because we’ve established beyond ANY doubt that:

1. *Every single thing we were told is a lie.

2. The “vaccines” not only don’t work to protect people, but they are injurious and have killed millions.

Personally I no longer believe there was any novel respiratory virus, though my beliefs don’t change anything.

See Denis Rancourt’s articles and interviews.

So arguing details just wears us out. I stick with the big picture because this is the heart of it.

If we can’t persuade people of that, humanity is going down.

Best wishes

Mike

PS: Wodarg and I were absolutely correct to warn of these toxins. Specifically, in relation to pregnant women, we NEVER ever give experimental medical interventions to pregnant women. Not even in cases where she might benefit. Prior to even contemplating that act, we demand full reproductive toxicology reports, three segments in two species. Also, a huge amount of anecdotal evidence from non-pregnant patients and usually some from inadvertently dosed pregnant women.

Only then. So blasting all pregnant women using lies to back it up? Censorship and smearing of those simply reminding people what we have done since thalidomide (60 years+) is appropriate?

No. It’s more evidence of malign acts of unconscionable evil.

PPS: by which I’m referring to 1) extent of population health threat; (2) who is at special risk and it’s not kids); (3) that lockdown worked; (4) that masking reduces transmission and is harmless; (5) that transmission from people without symptoms was a major driver; (6) that mass testing was useful and necessary; (7) that business and school closures were necessary; (8) that border restrictions were necessary (they’re STILL in force in USA, over three years since the start of this alleged “pandemic”); (9) that vaccination could EVER have been an appropriate response; (10) that early treatment of sick people, uniquely those declared as having COVID, was inappropriate, denying decades of off-label prescribing; (11) that EVERYONE needs to be jabbed, even those not at any risk, or having recovered and thus being immune, or being pregnant); (12) that certification of having been jabbed was necessary when it obviously isn’t.

The lies have not stopped. Anyone STILL believing the narrative is being paid to take that stance or is frightened of their mental state if they accept the above or is really pretty dense, intellectually.

I point out in this rhetorical question: “What’s the right number of times your health officials and government should lie to you about matters that affect your health, life, and liberty?”

Obviously, it’s ZERO. I don’t mean mistakes or ignorance. I mean knowingly telling untruthful things.

Source: https://t.me/robinmg/

The COVID-19 illusion

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Dr. Michael Yeadon: The Most Important Single Message I’ve Ever Written

Dr. Michael Yeadon: Severe Global Pandemics CANNOT HAPPEN

Effects on Mother and Child That Bear Out Mike Yeadon’s Warnings

The Corona PSYOP: A “Bombshell” Video by Project Veritas Preparing the “Herd” for the Next Plandemic

SHOCKING - Here is What Really is in the Vaccines

SECRET HISTORY: Military Spraying the Flu, RULE 23 and BIO WARFARE on Citizens

Pfizer and the New World Order Depopulation Agenda: Anti-Sperm Antibody Is One of the "Adverse Events of Special Interest" Found in the Secret Pfizer Document

How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide

PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal

Transhumanism, Nanotechnology, and Cybernetics