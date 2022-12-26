Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James A Thorp MD's avatar
James A Thorp MD
Dec 26, 2022

My 43 years of Obstetrical experience and my vast published experience allow me to be certain. I am willing to bet my life on it and I am prepared to debate anyone in the world. Pushing the Lethal mRNA vaccines in my patients constitutes the GREATEST violation of ETHICS in the history of humanity. The danger signals emanating from the VAERS database is unprecedented as are the danger signals from my VAST experience of seeing nearly 24000 patients in the last 3.5 years while writing a book and writing over 20 peer reviewed publications on COVID. The Medical Industrial Complex #CDC #FDA #ABOG #ACOG #SMFM are corrupt to the core likely bribed by the $13 Billion dispensed by the US Department of Health and Human Services through the newly created COVID19 Community Corp (CCC) that targeted 270+ private sectors in USA with the stated purpose of eliminating vaccine hesitancy. The American College of ObGyn (ACOG) was a founding member. I was highly awarded by the medical industrial complex including top research awards at the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine (SMFM) and also serving as a Board of Directors for them. What has changed ? NOBODY in the ENTIRE WORLD would have condoned pushing a highly novel experimental gene therapy in pregnancy 10 years ago and it would have been considered malpractice and may have resulted in criminal charges likely including jail time. It would’ve been considered patently absurd. Yet the band plays on. Not egregious enough? The Pfizer 3.5.6 internal document reported 1223 deaths just after less than 90 days of rollout of this lethal vaccine. This was buried and Pfizer attempted to hide this for 75 years. Thanks to Del Bigtree & Erin Seri their FOIA request provided the most catastrophic April Fools Joke EVER on worldwide citizens when the Pfizer 5.3.6 document was released April 1, 2022. But the sick joke is still on the worldwide citizens because it is still being suppressed. The medical industrial complex are KILLERS for profit and must be splintered into a 1000 pieces and cast to the wind. There is nothing new under the Sun, what has been done will be done again. The CIA murdered my beloved president JFK 59 years ago as he threatened to dismantle the military industrial complex and now - the same government responsible for killing my beloved patients worldwide - - Unless We act to complete JFK’s work which I intend to do, the band will continue playing on. 🙏🙌

James A Thorp MD

Board Certified ObGyn

Board Certified Maternal Fetal Medicine

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
John Matthew Peter Kane's avatar
John Matthew Peter Kane
Dec 26, 2022

You know...I work in public health. I was watching the data out of China in December 2019. I had access to the international public health databases for my work in the pharmaceutical industry. It was scary. But by May 2020, I realized the Covid virus was manufactured and a contrived pandemic. The numbers were being manipulated. The viral genes were clearly man-made in morphology. I heard rumblings about vaccines. I heard rumblings about 'gene therapy' mRNA vaccines. I knew at the time that mRNA vaccines have been an historic failure and extremely fatal. It didn't matter...they rolled them out anyway. My wife took my youngest son to get his first shot without my knowledge in early 2021. I went apeshit. In the fall 2021, my youngest son was forced to get a booster (after his second shot) for college against his will. In 2021, I lost my father, aunt, and mother-in-law 5-7 weeks after their second mRNA shot. All dead. My wife still did not connect the dots. Her behavior became psychotic and she flipped out and left our marriage. She just walked out. My kids didn't even know where she was for 4 months, and I filed for divorce. My youngest son is likely sterile. My oldest son is gay. So that means I will likely not have grandchildren. Now...I'll survive, but welcome to my nightmare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Lioness of Judah Ministry and others
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture