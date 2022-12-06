Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
Dec 6, 2022

GOD bless you Dr. Coleman & Dr. Yeadon for being committed & true TRUTH Warriors. This is Spiritual warfare - Good/GOD vs evil. The Light of Truth will come to pass ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bridget's avatar
Bridget
Dec 6, 2022

My investment guy yesterday told me he’s certain of these two things:

1) Anyone dying suddenly isn’t from the jab but from a current or previous Covid infection.

2) The stock market will be fine.

And here I thought he was a bright man. I don’t know the name of his disorder but it’s incredibly sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture