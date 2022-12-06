One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Dr. Michael Yeadon issued an important warning about COVID Injections toxicity in his latest Telegram post.

I don’t usually read full papers these days. It’s long been unequivocally the case that so-called “covid19 vaccines” are able to cause injury and death.

As a qualified toxicologist by training (my first degree was a BSc in biochemistry and toxicology, awarded a 1st class degree with honours)

I think the toxicity was built in “by design”. Rational drug design involves attempting to introduce molecular features to accomplish a biological effect. With equal rigour, we always consider the possibility of, and often test for, a variety of molecular interactions which might or would cause harm.

I spent 31 years in this field and mode of thinking.

So when I tell you that designing these gene based products to cause your tissues to manufacture toxic spike proteins, I heartily recommend you take seriously the warning I’m issuing.

These are “toxic by design”. It cannot be an accident, for several detailed reasons I’ve outlined below.

Given this backdrop, post mortem examinations (a case series in one lab) revealed a high incidence (20%+) of myocarditis as likely cause of death secondary to vaccination.

The majority were also considered killed by the injections, all swiftly and via a variety of pathologies consistent with known adverse events post vaccination.

Crucially, they’d never once seen this cardiac pathology in 20 years in that post mortem lab.

Best wishes

Mike

